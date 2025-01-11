Tesla China is clearing out legacy Model Y units: here’s what’s left

By

Tesla China has been making substantial progress clearing out Model Y inventory in advance of the upcoming design refresh dubbed “Juniper,” with one trim of the legacy model already having sold out.

As can be seen on the Tesla China inventory page, the company has now sold out of its legacy Model Y Long Range trim, while a decent number of RWD units and just a few Performance units remain. Currently, a few models remain that can be delivered to customers within the next few weeks, with the company also offering multiple extended promotional offers on the remaining inventory units.

Tesla is clearing out its inventory following the launch of the highly-anticipated Model Y “Juniper” refresh in China this week, with deliveries set to begin in March. The current promotions Tesla China is offering on legacy Model Y purchases include a recently-extended five-year, zero-interest loan, an RMB 10,000 (~$1,364 USD) discount on final payments for the model, and more.

Markets in China and Europe were also the first market to get the Model 3 “Highland” refreshed design in 2023, with the company launching the electric vehicle (EV) in other markets early last year. If Tesla is performing a similar rollout of the Model Y Juniper, then we’ll see it reach markets in Europe, North America, and elsewhere sometime in the coming months.

The Model Y Juniper, which can be preordered now on Tesla China’s website, includes a new Cybertruck- and Cybercab-style lightbar in front instead of the legacy version’s headlights. It also features a front bumper camera in advance of the rollout of Supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) in the country, potentially steer-by-wire, and initial orders will include limited edition “Launch Series” badging and a dark Alcantara style dashboard.

