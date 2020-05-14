Tesla China’s Long Range Model 3 RWD starts production in Giga Shanghai

Tesla has officially started the production of the Model 3 Long Range Rear Wheel Drive at Gigafactory Shanghai.

The Model 3 Long Range RWD was the first version of the electric sedan that was released in the United States. However, it has since been discontinued in the US in favor of the Long Range All-Wheel-Drive variant. Tesla appears to have seen the car’s potential in China, as the company opted to offer the vehicle on the company’s Chinese configurator. Tesla states that first deliveries of the LR RWD Model 3 are expected to begin in June 2020.

Tesla owner-enthusiast @JayinShanghai shared a promo image from China indicating that the first production models of the LR RWD Model 3 have been completed and “will be officially delivered soon.” There is no indication of whether the first deliveries will take place this month or in June, as listed on the company’s website.

BREAKING: The first batch of Tesla MIC Model 3 Long Range RWD is officially off the production line at Gigafactory Shanghai ahead of schedule, and will be officially delivered in the near future.#Tesla #TeslaChina #MIC #LongRange #GF3 #特斯拉 #中国 $TSLA pic.twitter.com/7mqsDCl7rQ — Jay in Shanghai 🇨🇳 特斯拉 (@JayinShanghai) May 14, 2020

The China-made LR RWD Model 3 offers 276 miles of range, a top speed of 140 mph, and a 0-62 mph acceleration rate of 5.6 seconds. The car costs 344,050 yuan, or around $48,440.

The vehicle joins the Model 3 Standard Range Plus as a car that is locally produced at Giga Shanghai. The Model 3 Performance will also be built in China and is currently available for ordering, but the first production units are not due to be delivered until the first quarter of 2021.

Tesla has been preparing for a ramp of the Model Y as the company continues to work on Giga Shanghai’s second phase. Construction crews at the site are currently in the process of putting together a second building in the complex. Still, it appears that Tesla’s production team is working on implementing some parts of the Model Y into newer Model 3 builds, hinting at a smooth ramp for the all-electric crossover.

Tesla China appears to be well on its way towards localizing its electric vehicle production, with recent reports pointing to battery partner CATL looking to ramp its cell supply to the electric car maker’s Shanghai-based plant. Such a strategy would allow Tesla to localize more parts of the Model 3, while allowing the company to produce more vehicles at scale. This would be incredibly pertinent considering that the addition of the Long Range RWD and Performance Model 3 will likely result in more demand for Tesla’s electric cars.