Tesla closes in on Lexus, BMW in luxury car brand shopping consideration

The consumer sentiment surrounding Tesla’s all-electric cars is that they are fast, sustainable, and technologically advanced. However, car buyers are now adding a new word to that list: luxurious.

A new Kelley Blue Book study shows Lexus, BMW, and Tesla are now the top three brands considered by luxury car buyers. Tesla placed fifth behind BMW, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi in the Q3 2021 most-shopped luxury brand rankings and seventh in the Q4 2020 list. The electric automaker has made a considerable jump onto the podium, KBB says.

“Tesla had the biggest increase in shopping consideration of any luxury brand in the fourth quarter, up three percentage points to 18 percent of all luxury shoppers looking at a Tesla,” the KBB report said. Incredibly, Tesla interiors and exteriors offer some of the most unique designs on the consumer automotive market, with minimalistic and futuristic interior aesthetic qualities. These are not necessarily qualities found in luxury cars, as consumers who are used to driving the latest and greatest technology from high-end luxury brands tend to see busy, dial and knob-dominated vehicle interiors with complicated and sometimes overwhelming instrument clusters. Tesla has changed the idea that luxury means more. All of the vehicle’s key functions are available on a single touchscreen.

What is most interesting is that KBB seems to indicate that some luxury car buyers started to consider Tesla more often due to its ability to navigate the global chip shortage, which made its vehicles more available than other manufacturers. “That translated into sales as Tesla, undeterred by the chip shortage, contributed to the surge in EV sales and beat other luxury brands in sales in 2021, according to the Kelley Blue Book quarterly sales report,” the release stated.

While Tesla placed third in overall luxury consideration, it had the two best-selling vehicles in the luxury sector in Q4. The Model 3 sedan took first place, followed by its all-electric sibling the Model Y crossover. “Both had whopping increases in shopping consideration. Model 3 shopping was up 56%, and Model Y consideration rose 43%. Shopping for the Model S edged 2% higher.”

Other pure-EV manufacturers landed on the list as well. Rivian ranked 16th with 2 percent of overall luxury car buying considerations. Lucid finished 17th. Both brands gained a percentage point of consideration in the survey from Q3 to Q4.

Q4 2021 Kelley Blue Book Brand Watch Luxury Report

