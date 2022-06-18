Tesla continues to tease us all with Semi sightings across the U.S.

By

Tesla is continuing to tease everyone excited about its upcoming Class-8 heavy-duty electric truck, the Semi.

The truck has now made its third appearance this week, and despite CEO Elon Musk’s plead for patience regarding the company’s product roadmap, the Semi is making more appearances more often, perhaps shifting at a change in tune in the vehicle’s production timeline.

The Semi was sighted three previous times this week: Twice on public roadways and once in Teslarati’s coverage of the truck being tested along with Megachargers at the Frito Lay/PepsiCo. facility in Modesto, California. Prior to this, the Semi was spotted at Gigafactory Texas’ Cyber Rodeo, and other sightings have been on roads between Fremont and Giga Nevada or at company events.

The newest sighting took place earlier this week at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, MI. The two-mile speedway has been home to stock car racing events for decades but most recently hosted Tesla’s complete lineup of vehicles, including the Semi.

The Semi basked in its glory at the track, only serving as a continuous tease, at least up to this point. Tesla fans and EV enthusiasts everywhere are interested in Tesla’s upcoming truck releases as the Cybertruck and the Semi have been close to production in the past. Market conditions and supply chain uncertainties have stagnated both of these projects, which has pushed projected production start dates back considerably, leaving reservation holders at a loss for words and the company with a lack of answers.

Despite this, the many sightings of the Semi this week could be a good thing. After Musk pushed Tesla to start volume production of the Semi in mid-2020, the project was inevitably delayed due to a shortage of battery cells. Obviously, the Semi requires more cells because of its size, and in the current position of the EV market, Tesla’s focus has been to transition more passenger vehicles to electrified powertrains, not commercial ones. Therefore, Tesla’s mass-market sedan Model 3 and crossover Model Y have been where the cells have gone, and it has undoubtedly contributed to the company’s streak of nine consecutive quarters of growth in deliveries.

With continuous sightings of the Semi this week, two questions remain: Will they continue, and will the Semi make it to production sooner than we think?

