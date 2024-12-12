Tesla is ramping its Cybercab testing sessions in Giga Texas

By

Tesla definitely seems to be ramping its Cybercab tests around the Giga Texas complex. Videos recently shared online revealed several Cybercabs being operated around the Giga Texas facility.

The tests

Aerial footage from longtime Giga Texas watcher Joe Tegtmeyer have shown that Tesla is continuously testing the Cybercab around the Giga Texas complex.

The self-driving robotaxi could be seen operating on routes all over the east side of the highway, as well as at the south end of the “Cyberpond” area and near Giga Texas’ big “Fork” display.

Similar to previous tests, the Cybercabs are accompanied by a Model 3 chase car.

The Cybercab could be seen operating smoothly around Giga Texas’ roads. The robotaxi could be seen reacting to people and other vehicles smoothly, almost as if it had a human driver.

More @Tesla Cybercab testing at Giga Texas today! Routes are all over the east side of the highway, even on the south end of the Cyberpond and by the big Fork display! The ever present black Model 3 validation chase cars trailing right behind! pic.twitter.com/M2b30xB9cD — Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠🛸😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) December 11, 2024

Cybercab tour

Multiple @tesla Cybercab testing underway at Giga Texas & using a @cybertruck with a LIDAR rack mount following along the routes as well. Each Cybercab has a trailing black Model 3 with a similar camera setup, validating the drive results! Check out the clip with many different… pic.twitter.com/N5SlVScJ3T — Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠🛸😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) December 9, 2024

Cybercab in focus

The Cybercab is Tesla’s first vehicle that is designed specifically for full self driving. The vehicle is not equipped with manual controls like a steering wheel or pedals.

Design-wise, the Cybercab features two seats and a huge rear cargo space that is enough for two carry-on and two check-in luggages, or even a bicycle (depending on its size) or a foldable wheelchair.

The Cybercab is expected to be a masterclass in efficiency, with the vehicle having roughly half the parts of a Tesla Model 3. This is especially impressive as the Model 3 is already a very efficiently designed vehicle in its own right.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla is ramping its Cybercab testing sessions in Giga Texas