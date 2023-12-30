Tesla Cybertruck seen driving in Boring Company’s Las Vegas loop

By

Initial deliveries of the Tesla Cybertruck have gone out over the last month, and many have since spotted the unique electric truck on public roads around the U.S. In one of the latest sightings, fellow Elon Musk-led business The Boring Company has highlighted the Cybertruck’s recent trip through the tunneling firm’s first underground loop.

The Boring Company shared a pair of colorful photos of the Cybertruck on X on Friday, depicting the electric vehicle (EV) in the company’s Las Vegas loop, which is the first of the tunnels built by the Musk-run firm. The vehicle is shown in green and pink lighting, both inside one of the tunnels and in the main departure lobby featuring the site’s “Vegas” sign in the background.

Cybertruck in Vegas Loop pic.twitter.com/zVzJfcowCq — The Boring Company (@boringcompany) December 30, 2023

This is far from the first time two of Musk’s companies have worked together, and in fact, the Boring Company’s underground loop typically utilizes Tesla’s other vehicles to carry passengers from one stop to the next.

Prior to its official release, the Cybertruck was spotted driving on the Las Vegas strip in September as onlookers were still awaiting the announcement of a delivery event from Tesla. The sighting included the common “Release Candidate” decals that were seen on many public sightings around that time, as Tesla was performing widespread testing of pre-production versions ahead of the truck’s official release.

The Cybertruck has gone out to a very limited number of customers thus far, primarily including Tesla employees. However, Tesla has been letting some customers place orders for the “Foundation Series” Cybertruck, a special launch edition that includes special badging and premium upgrade features.

The Boring Company’s Las Vegas loop has been expanding gradually, with the company recently completing a tunnel to the Westgate and Encore hotels. The Las Vegas loop encompasses the firm’s larger plans to cover the entire city with underground tunnels, after it began with four tunnels charting the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) loop in the past few years.

You can see the Boring Company’s tunneling plans below, with those that are already completed shown in orange.

