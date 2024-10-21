By

Elon Musk’s AI company xAI has launched its application programming interface (API), officially letting developers integrate Grok into other applications.

Musk announced the API launch on Monday, in addition to posting a link to the interface on the xAI website. The announcement also comes after Musk confirmed in August plans to make an API available for Grok, and after the company open-sourced its weights for the software in March.

To view and use the API, users must sign into their xAI accounts and apply for developer access to the PromptIDE and API in the profile settings by selecting “Request Access.” The API currently only has one model, dubbed “grok-beta,” and it costs $5 per million input tokens or $15 per million output tokens.

The API also lets users perform function calling, so Grok can be integrated with databases, search engines, and other external software tools.

Recent reports suggest that xAI is aiming to get a 21-year lease on a plot of land in Memphis, Tennessee, located near its other facility. In July, xAI activated what Musk has called “the most powerful AI training cluster in the world,” as backed by 100,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs.

Musk and xAI launched Grok, the company’s first product, last November, later going on to debut the Grok 1.5V visual processing model in April.

In May, a filing revealed that xAI had raised $6 billion in a Series B funding round, after Musk denied reports in January that said the company was planning to raise funding. Musk also talked about a potential investment into xAI from Tesla in July, though he also noted that such an investment would require shareholder approval.

More recently, Musk also debunked a Wall Street Journal report last month claiming that Tesla was planning to license AI models from xAI, saying that there was no need for the auto company to license anything from the AI company.

