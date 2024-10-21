By

Tesla is planning to add Cybertruck accessories to its shop for Canada as soon as next week, one person at the company has confirmed.

After Tesla officially launched the Cybertruck in Canada last week, some have been asking when they can expect to see the electric vehicle’s (EV’s) many accessories launched in the country’s web store.

In response to one such person on X on Monday, Cybertruck Vehicle Program Manager Siddhant Awasthi said that accessories for the pickup will launch “next week for Canada,” though he didn’t share if Tesla would be focusing on any particular products to start.

Tesla launched the Cybertruck in Mexico last month, and the company already has a few items available in the country’s online store. It currently doesn’t include popular items such as the Cybertent, the tailgate ramp, or the Cybertruck cross bars, but you can find a few accessories, such as the pet seat covers, mud flaps, and the J1772 adapter door dock, along with a few others.

The company has also debuted Cybertruck test drives in Canada, after Tesla began offering them in the U.S. in July.

In February, the Cybertruck was featured at the Canadian International Auto Show, and former VP of Public Policy Rohan Patel confirmed Tesla’s plans to bring the Cybertruck to the country just days later. Patel also noted at the time that Tesla was hopeful to start delivering the EV in Canada soon, upon the completion of some routine paperwork.

Tesla gained an important transport exemption from the Canadian government in July, effectively letting the Cybertruck be sold there despite its steer-by-wire system and steering angle requirements. While Tesla has been pretty focused on getting the Cybertruck to Mexico and Canada this year, the company has also said that it could certify the truck outside North America as soon as next year.

