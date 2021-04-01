Tesla’s partner IDRA shares insights on the Cybertruck Giga Press’ potential

Tesla’s next generation of vehicles will be built on the back of the Giga Press, a machine capable of producing massive, single-piece casts for critical components like an electric car’s rear underbody. In a recent video, IDRA, the company building the house-sized die-casting contraptions, shared some insights on the daunting machine’s development, its advantages, and its upcoming iterations like the 8,000-ton Giga Press that will be used for the Tesla Cybertruck.

In a recently posted video, IDRA General Manager Riccardo Ferrario explained that the Giga Press is specifically designed to be as environmentally-conscious as possible. Developed over several years, the Giga Press could provide automakers with a number of key advantages, such as less investments, less handling of parts, better quality, less energy consumption, and lower CO2 emissions. Consequently, these are things that are incredibly important to a company like Tesla, which has established itself as the frontrunner in the sustainable transportation movement.

Much like Tesla’s electric car lineup, the Giga Press family is only getting started. As explained by the executive, IDRA is still looking to expand the Giga Press family, and recently, the company was able to do just that. Just last month, Ferrario remarked that IDRA received the first order for its largest machine yet—an 8,000-ton Giga Press specifically designed to produce parts for larger vehicles like pickup trucks and SUVs.

The IDRA executive did not name its customer for the order, though all signs are pointing to Tesla, a company that has already purchased numerous 6,000-ton Giga Presses from the Italian company. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also mentioned that the Cybertruck’s rear underbody would be produced by an 8,000-ton die-casting machine, which is significantly larger than the Giga Presses used for the Model Y.

“We have increased our range of machines to encompass also another world first—an 8,000-ton die-casting press. And it is with great pride that I can announce, we have done it. It’s no longer just a dream or drawings on paper. It’s now reality. A reality that IDRA and the team behind the Giga Press have been able to execute in a very short space of time following the very high demand of our customer from all around the world.

“The first-ever order for an 8,000-ton machine has now been received in March 2021. We are so excited about taking the idea of the Giga Press a step further and applying it directly to the SUV and truck market, which is an area, until now, not fully explored. Full electric trucks for transportation of goods used by companies such as DHL or Amazon can enlarge the market of Giga Press,” the IDRA General Manager said.

Tesla is currently putting the pedal to the metal on the construction of Gigafactory Texas, where the Cybertruck would be produced. As such, IDRA would have to put in a lot of effort to ensure that it can deliver its largest machine to date on time. If the executive’s message is any indication, however, it appears that IDRA is just as excited to push the limits of the die-casting industry just as much as Tesla is eager to push the limits of electric cars. This suggests that the 8,000-ton Cybertruck Giga Press might make it to Giga Texas at just the right time for the start of the all-electric pickup truck’s production.

