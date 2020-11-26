Tesla’s air suspension work for Full Self-Driving will be a killer Cybertruck feature

In a recent comment on Twitter, Elon Musk remarked that a lot of work is being done for Tesla’s air suspension height and damping algorithm. These systems, according to Musk, will be linked to the Full Self-Driving suite, with air suspension and damping settings being adjusted automatically while a vehicle is operating.

Musk’s comments are quite interesting considering that the only vehicles with air suspension in Tesla’s existing lineup are the Model S and Model X, which comprise a fairly small portion of the company’s overall production output. The majority of vehicles that Tesla produces today are comprised of the Model 3 and the Model Y, both of which are more affordably priced and catered for the mass market. Both are also fitted with spring suspension setups.

Speculations are abounding that Tesla would eventually add a smart air suspension option for the Model 3 and Model Y, and the parts have even made it to the all-electric sedan’s parts catalog at some point. However, Elon Musk has been pretty firm on the notion that the two mass-market vehicles will not receive an air suspension option.

Ok. Overall air suspension height & damping algorithm is getting a lot of attention. Will be linked to FSD, so acts automatically. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2020

Considering the Tesla CEO’s recent comments, it seems a bit strange that Tesla would be dedicating a lot of its resources to systems that are only going to be used by a small fraction of its fleet. With this in mind, Musk’s recent tweet seems to be hinting at two potential scenarios: one, that the Model 3 and Model Y will eventually get air suspension at some point in the future, or two, Tesla’s FSD-focused air suspension height and damping systems would be a key feature for the upcoming Cybertruck.

The Cybertruck offers a number of novel features that make it a compelling vehicle for pickup buyers. One of these is its smart suspension feature, which was demonstrated during the Cybertruck’s unveiling. Smart suspension is not all about utility either, as the feature, similar to how it’s used for the Model S and Model X, could also be utilized to make rides smoother and more comfortable.

Such a system could very well make the Cybertruck into one of the most comfortable pickup trucks in the market. Modern pickup trucks are quite comfortable already, with vehicles like the RAM 1500 lineup rivaling even SUVs and crossovers in ride quality. Tesla could set the Cybertruck apart from the competition, however, by using its tech to give the hulking all-electric steel pickup an advantage.

Using FSD to automatically adjust the Cybertruck’s smart suspension settings could very well be this edge. Despite their refinements today, after all, very few pickup trucks could change their ride height automatically to optimize its passengers’ ride quality. Tesla would likely be shipping the Cybertruck with basic Autopilot included, after all, and Full Self-Driving would likely be more mature by the time the all-electric pickup truck starts its customer deliveries.