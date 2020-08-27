Tesla Cybertruck Tri-Motor is surprisingly affordable compared to RAM 1500 TRX

While its design is unapologetically different, the Tesla Cybertruck is built to be a no-compromise alternative to the market’s most compelling pickup trucks. This is part of the reason why Tesla priced the vehicle very reasonably, with the entry-level RWD variant costing less than $40,000 and the top-tier Tri-Motor AWD version starting at less than $70,000. Granted, $70,000 for a pickup truck is not cheap by any means, but it sure is reasonable in comparison to other upcoming trucks from legacy automakers.

Over the years, pickup trucks have transitioned from being pure utility vehicles to luxury, performance machines that are equally capable off-road as they are on paved roads. One such example is Dodge’s RAM trucks. In recent years, RAM Trucks have become more extreme, and this is represented best by the 2021 RAM 1500 TRX, Dodge’s flagship pickup that has over 200 horses more than the Ford F-150 Raptor, thanks to its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine that pushes out a whopping 702 hp.

The RAM 1500 TRX has the performance worthy of its flagship status. With its 702 horses, the RAM 1500 TRX is able to accomplish a 0-60 mph time of 4.5 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 12.9 seconds. Top speed is a respectable 118 mph, which is quite noteworthy for a half-ton pickup. But while these specs are definitely impressive, one thing about the RAM 1500 TRX has stood out: its price, which currently stands as the highest in the market.

I honestly didn’t know pickups could get remotely near this price. Ram 1500 TRX with launch edition package which was quite expensive at 12k and a wheel upgrade. Holy crap! No thank you. pic.twitter.com/Zb4KZYSWMF — Rick Scinta (The Rick Factor) (@rick_scinta) August 26, 2020

The RAM 1500 TRX starts at a $71,690 including destination charges, which, interestingly enough, is right on the ballpark of the top-tier Tesla Cybertruck, which starts at $69,900. With Full Self-Driving added, the Cybertruck Tri-Motor AWD could reach a price that’s closer to $80,000. That’s quite still affordable compared to the RAM 1500 TRX, as Dodge’s flagship pickup — when fully loaded with features like radar cruise control, a HUD, and heated leather seats — could hit prices of about $100,000.

A special “Launch Edition” of the RAM 1500 TRX is even available for a price of $92,010 including destination charges. Overall, with its premium price, the RAM 1500 TRX will be the first and only light-duty pickup truck to break the six-figure barrier, at least when the vehicle is expected to go on sale later this year.

New terrain awaits with the exclusive Bilstein® Black Hawk® e2 Shock System. See it in action at https://t.co/LICJGPXnD7.#RamTRX pic.twitter.com/JReMgYTxAJ — Ram Trucks (@RamTrucks) August 20, 2020

This price may very well be challenged by other, upcoming premium trucks coming to market, such as the Rivian R1T, which is created to be a luxurious adventure vehicle with the performance to match. That being said, Rivian has announced earlier this year that the R1T will start under its expected $69,000 price, so it remains to be seen if the top-tier variant of the company’s all-electric pickup would be priced comparably to the RAM 1500 TRX.

As for the Tesla Cybertruck Tri-Motor? The vehicle is looking to be more and more like the bang-for-your-buck pickup when it comes to performance and features. With the $69,900 Cybertruck Tri-Motor AWD, customers could experience a 0-60 mph time of 2.9 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 10.8 seconds, significantly quicker than the flagship RAM.

The Cybertruck also has a maximum payload capacity of 3,500 pounds and a max towing capacity of over 14,000 pounds, far more than the RAM 1500 TRX’s maximum payload of 1,310 pounds and a max towing capacity of 8,100 pounds. This, coupled with a range of over 500 zero-emissions miles per charge, makes the Cybertruck a very compelling alternative to this generation’s best gas-guzzling pickups.