Tesla Cybertruck appearing in more showrooms, now outside California

By

The Tesla Cybertruck has begun hitting showrooms ahead of its delivery event this month, with the unique electric pickup now being spotted in some stores outside of California.

After the Cybertruck was spotted on display at showrooms in San Jose and San Diego on Monday, the vehicle has now made its way to at least a few more stores, including some in New York and Florida. On Tuesday, viewers spotted the Cybertruck in person at Tesla stores in New York City, New York and Tampa, Florida, along with an additional California location in Buena Park.

The appearances bring the total number of Cybertrucks at showrooms up to five units, and Tesla is likely to roll out even more in the coming weeks ahead of the November 30 delivery event.

📐 Here are all the locations (so far) with Cybertruck on public display TODAY, November 21st. California

•San Diego @ Westfield UTC Mall

•San Jose @ Santana Row New York

•New York City @ Meatpacking Go see a Cybertruck! pic.twitter.com/tOQwIcrUCH — The Cybertruck Guy (@cybrtrkguy) November 21, 2023

UPDATE: a fourth truck has appeared in Buena Park, CA A truck in Tampa, FL is rumored to appear tomorrow. https://t.co/oXQZWbcTiM — The Cybertruck Guy (@cybrtrkguy) November 21, 2023

The first Cybertrucks hit Tesla showrooms at the UTC mall in San Diego, and at Santana Row in San Jose, while the other California location appeared later on Auto Center Drive in Buena Park. The Tesla store in New York is in the Manhattan Meatpacking district, while the location in Florida is at the Tampa International Mall.

On Monday, onlookers also noticed that one sign outside the San Diego location detailed the Cybertruck’s payload and towing capacity, though Tesla has yet to share official specs for the truck. According to the sign, at least one configuration of the Cybertruck will feature a payload capacity of 2,500 pounds and a towing capacity of 11,000 pounds. However, it’s not clear if this is the rating for the dual- or tri-motor versions of the vehicle.

Many have seen the Cybertruck being tested on public roads over the past few months, but the showroom appearances mark some of the first times Tesla has allowed people to get up close and personal with the pickup.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send your tips to us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla Cybertruck appearing in more showrooms, now outside California