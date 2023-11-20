Tesla Cybertruck payload and towing capacity confirmed in showroom ad

By

Tesla has been showing off the Cybertruck at some of its showrooms in California ahead of the delivery event later this month, though the automaker still hasn’t released many details about the vehicle. This week, however, some have confirmed the Cybertruck’s payload and towing capacities, as spotted in an advertisement near one of the showrooms featuring the truck.

The Cybertruck will feature a payload capacity of up to 2,500 pounds and a towing capacity of 11,000 pounds, according to a sign spotted at Tesla’s showroom at the UTC mall in San Diego, where the vehicle is currently on display. It’s not clear which truck configuration the ratings apply to, but with the Cybertruck delivery event set for the end of this month, it won’t be long before we find out.

#cybertruck at UTC mall. Sign confirms 2500lb payload / 11,000 lb towing pic.twitter.com/QCgQMqEP1c — Dylan (@dyldebus) November 20, 2023

The sign also notes that the Cybertruck includes adaptive air suspension with on-road and off-road drive modes, along with its ultra-hard stainless-steel exoskeleton and shatter-resistant glass.

Payload capacity refers to the amount of weight a truck can carry, while towing capacity refers to how much weight the vehicle can pull. All things considered, the Cybertruck’s towing and payload specs compete fairly well in the still-emerging electric truck sector.

Ford’s page for the F-150 Lightning shows that it has a towing capacity of up to 10,000 pounds and a payload capacity of 2,235 pounds, while Rivian’s website says the R1T features a payload capacity of 1,764 pounds and a towing capacity of 11,000 pounds.

Tesla still hasn’t released official specs or pricing for the Cybertruck, save for a few details such as the unique electric vehicle’s 800-volt charging architecture, which was announced during the automaker’s Q3 earnings call last month. Some anonymous sources have also allegedly leaked other information about the Cybertruck, including a photo of power outlets in the electric pickup’s bed, and claims that Tesla would launch dual- and tri-motor configurations, among others.

Other details about the Cybertruck are certain to be shared at Tesla’s delivery event, which will take place on November 30 at the company’s Gigafactory Texas.

