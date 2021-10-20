Tesla’s Elon Musk shares cool detail about Cybertruck’s side mirrors

By

Recently, the Tesla Cybertruck was spotted in the wild featuring side mirrors. After the sighting, Elon Musk noted that Cybertruck owners could remove the mirrors easily if they wanted.

The Cybertruck’s side mirrors have been a hot topic since the electric pickup was unveiled. Many people like the electric pickup without the mirrors in place. For a time, the community wondered if Tesla would push through with releasing the Cybertruck without side mirrors. However, it seems that particular question has been answered.

“They’re required by law, but designed to be easy to remove by owners,” said Elon Musk about the Cybertruck’s side mirrors.

Side mirrors are required by Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 111, titled “Rear Visibility.” The regulation requires all vehicles to be equipped with rearview mirrors, so drivers have a clear, unobstructed view of objects to the side and rear of their cars.

In October 2019, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) turned to the public to discuss camera-based rear visibility systems or “Camera Monitor Systems (CMS) as an alternative to rearview mirrors. The NHTSA and the Department of Transportation filed an Advance notice of proposed rulemaking (ANPRM) with the Federal Register.

The NHTSA noted that it sought public comments after two automakers submitted rulemaking petitions to the agency, asking for permission to install CMS instead of outside review mirrors on light vehicles and heavy trucks. The agency listed a few concerns about the petitions, specifically about the safety impact of replacing rearview mirrors with CMS.

Public comments to ANPRM were closed in December 2019. Teslarati has not found any evidence to suggest that the NHTSA approved the rulemaking petitions seeking permission to replace rearview mirrors with CMS. As such, Tesla must follow the law currently set in place, which means a Cybertruck with side mirrors.

