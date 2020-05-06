Morgan Stanley explains why Tesla’s first ‘Terafactory’ will be a perfect fit for Texas

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas believes that Tesla’s newest electric vehicle production facility will land in Texas. In an investor’s note on Monday, the analyst gave six key reasons for why he believes Texas will be Tesla’s newest home.

The upcoming facility is expected to be dedicated for the production of the Cybertruck, which will require a different manufacturing system compared to Tesla’s previous cars. The factory will be massive, and in the first quarter earnings call, Musk even mentioned that the Gigafactories will probably be referred to as “Terafactories” soon.

Following are Morgan Stanley’s reasons why Texas may very well be the site of the Cybertruck’s “Terafactory.”

Tesla’s need to join other manufacturers in states

Jonas recognizes that Tesla is the only Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to have its main production facility in California. While Michigan has long been the home of the American automotive market, Tesla has called California home since its early days. Tesla is as much of a technology company as it is a carmaker, and technology lives in Silicon Valley.

However, Jonas sees unique disadvantages in having the main production facility located in CA. Concerning location and logistics, vehicle delivery times are extended for those who do not live in the western portion of the United States. Tesla owners who live on the East Coast are subjected to longer wait times for their vehicles due to transit and logistics delays. This is one of the main reasons a production facility that is centrally located in the country would be advantageous, Jonas says.

Texas has a hearty automotive manufacturing employment rate

Texas ranks fourth out of all fifty U.S. States in automotive manufacturing. This statistic comes from the US Department of Labor. Not only could Tesla increase its production rate as a company, but it could also provide a sizable economic boost by offering automotive production employment in a state that already has the enthusiasm for building vehicles.

Texas’ relaxed labor union representation fits Tesla’s bill

Jonas believes Tesla would prefer to operate in a state with a labor union representation that is not as heavy. Texas is a right-to-work state, where labor costs are affordable. Considering that the facility will be responsible for producing Tesla’s first pickup, the Cybertruck, along with the Model Y crossover, the workload will require a hefty workforce. Tesla will likely be looking to save where it can in a state that won’t break the company’s budget, and in Texas, The cost of doing business is significantly less than California, Jonas said.

Texas is a hotspot for renewable energy

Jonas recognizes Tesla’s identification as an “integrated renewable energy generation, storage, and transportation company.” Tesla would likely prefer a state with an abundance of renewable solar energy that could sustainably drive its manufacturing operations. Texas is a state with a warm and sunny climate, making it perfect for solar energy. The Morgan Stanley analyst noted that the state’s predictable climate and weather outlook would be beneficial to Tesla.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX holds its operations in Boca Chica, Texas

SpaceX has held its operations in Boca Chica, Texas since 2012. While its main rocket facility is in Hawthorne, California, Boca Chica is where SpaceX chooses to launch some of its rockets. The site first launched a rocket on April 5, 2019. However, Jonas seems to believe that Musk’s comfortability with Texas and SpaceX could extend to Tesla. “Synergies in management time and, over time, possibly increased cooperation between Tesla and SpaceX make Texas an appealing option for the next U.S. Giga,” Jonas wrote.

Tesla’s presence in the heart of U.S. Oil and Gas is “symbolic”

Jonas and other Morgan Stanley investors said that U.S. lawmakers and the public might see a “symbolic and, in many ways, well-timed” investment by Tesla in Texas. The state has long been the heart of the United States’ oil and natural gas industry, and a sustainable energy company moving into Texas could be a hint toward the inevitable transition to clean energy.

While Tesla CEO Elon Musk has mentioned that the newest production facility is going to end up in the Central United States, there has been confirmation that Texas is indeed the definite the landing spot for the upcoming facility. However, Musk did use a Twitter poll to test the waters of Texas’ acceptance as the location of the newest factory, and the results were positive.

Both Musk and CFO Zachary Kirkhorn mentioned that the new production facility could be the company’s largest plant yet, hinting that it might be called a “Terafactory” instead. There is no indication of when Tesla will announce the facility’s final location. Still, Texas certainly seems like a very good fit for the Cybertruck facility.