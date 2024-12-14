By

Ahead of the rollout of V4-compatible power cabinets, Tesla has highlighted that faster charging speeds for the Cybertruck are now available at certain charging stations with V4 Supercharging posts.

On Friday, Tesla’s Charging account on X highlighted that the Cybertruck can now charge at speeds of up to 325kW at select Supercharger sites with V4 charging stalls. The news comes as Tesla prepares to start rolling out its V4 charging cabinets in early 2025, which will enable speeds of up to 500kW.

Tesla North American Charging Director Max de Zegher also reposted the news on X, clarifying that, eventually, all V4 posts with a V3 cabinet would enable 325kW charging speeds, and likely even in the coming weeks. He also points out that these Cybertrucks are charging at 400v at 325kW, though they’ll eventually be able to access the full capabilities of their 800v charging architecture with the arrival of the V4 cabinet.

Where can Tesla Cybertrucks charge at speeds of up to 325kW?

Below is the full list of initial sites where Tesla Cybertrucks can charge at 325kW, as shared by Tesla. The company also says it’s aiming to roll out access to even more locations.

Lebec, CA

Chemult, OR

Columbus, GA – Macon Road

Dayton, OH – North Springboro Pike

Dunnigan, CA – County Road

Lamoni, IA

Wilsonville, OR

Truckee, CA – Deerfield Drive

Harrison, NY

Farr West, UT

Tacoma, WA – S 40th Street

Highland, CA – 4154 E Highland Ave

Melissa, TX

Cedar Park, TX – East Whitestone Boulevard

Gillette, WY – South Douglas Highway

Rockaway, NJ – Green Pond Road

Mesa, AZ – South Signal Butte Road

Blaine, WA – Boblett Street

Santa Ynez, CA

Tesla’s latest charging improvements and milestones

Tesla quietly started rolling out its upgraded V4 Superchargers in North America and other markets throughout much of last year, though the community was quick to point out that the power cabinets also required updates to allow for faster charging speeds. In August, however, Tesla did confirm that it was performing trials of faster charging speeds on the V4 stalls at select Supercharger locations, hinting that these updates were not far off and that even sites with V3 cabinets would likely soon access faster charging.

In the past, Tesla and de Zegher have also highlighted the advantages of building prefabricated charging units at the Gigafactory in Buffalo, New York, which come in pre-built structures with four stall units that are delivered to the site. For one, Tesla has said that the prefab units now take the company just four days from delivery to installation, meaning that it can deploy charging stations faster than ever.

Ultimately, the charging executive also says that the cost-savings that come from building Supercharger stalls this way will be passed onto the customer, following suit recent price reductions that have been spotted in both the North American and European markets in recent weeks.

You can see a rendering of the total supplies needed for four V4 Supercharger stalls (left) compared to the pre-assembled Supercharger units (right) below.

