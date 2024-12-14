Tesla launches special charging promo with Model S price increase

By

Tesla has launched a special charging promotion for buyers of its Model S premium sedan, along with boosting the purchase price of the electric vehicles (EVs).

Coming as the company’s latest Q4 sales promotion, Tesla has launched free Supercharging for those who buy a Model S in the U.S., lasting for the entire lifetime of the vehicle. The promo comes alongside Tesla’s decision to raise the price of the Model S by $5,000 in the U.S., including both the All-Wheel-Drive and Plaid trims.

“Customers who purchase or lease a new Model S are eligible for free Supercharging during your ownership of the vehicle,” Tesla writes on the Model S order page. “Order must be placed on or after December 13, 2024.”

The promotion is stackable with other ongoing promotions, though it can’t be utilized for used vehicles, business orders, or commercial orders, and drivers are still responsible for idle and congestion fees, according to Tesla. It’s also tied to the buyer’s Tesla account, and the promo can’t be transferred to other vehicles or owners, nor can it be postponed.

Currently, the Long Range AWD trim comes at a purchase price of $79,990, while the upgraded Plaid variant is priced at $94,990.

At this time, the free lifetime Supercharging promo doesn’t appear to be available in either Canada or Mexico, though buyers in both markets can get three free months of Supercharging.

In addition to the charging promo, Tesla is offering three free months of its Supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) software for Model S buyers and all those of its other vehicles, so long as they order by December 31. Tesla is also offering one paid upgrade option for free with the purchase of FSD Supervised on the Model S AWD.

While both the Model S and Model X have been delivering in much lower volumes (under 10,000 per quarter combined) than the Model 3, Model Y, and Cybertruck, Elon Musk has said in the past that the vehicles would continue to be produced “for sentimental reasons more than anything else,” adding that they are of minor importance to the future compared to the others.

Still, those going with the Model S Plaid will get access to one of the world’s quickest production vehicles off the line, and a recent analysis from Tesla China pointed out that the company’s premium sedan averages just around 12 percent degradation after 200,000 miles driven.

