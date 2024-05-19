Tesla executives talk Model 3 Performance design in new video

By

Tesla has shared a new video advertisement for the recently launched Model 3 Performance, including a few words from two of the company’s top executives.

In an ad shared on multiple platforms on Saturday, Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen and Vice President of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy talk about some of the design choices that went into the Model 3 Performance. While von Holzhausen talks about the Performance model’s overall design, from the exterior front and rear bumpers to the interior, Moravy goes on to talk about the forged wheels offering increased stiffness and tighter handling.

The two executives are also joined by other Tesla engineers named Giulio and Nathan, who talk about the vehicle’s new seats, as well as its integrated aero caps and how they work with the front fascia to move air around the tires.

You can watch the full video below.

The new advertisement comes after Tesla launched the highly anticipated Model 3 Performance last month, initially debuting with a $52,990 price tag. The vehicle has received a couple of price increases since then, though it’s also the only Model 3 that’s eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit in the U.S.

The new Performance Model 3 includes a performance-tuned chassis, increased efficiency and lower energy consumption, improved driving performance, a new track mode, and improved wheels, which are highlighted in the above video.

The new ad also follows Tesla’s move to lay off its advertising team, along with several other departments within the company.

Tesla had been slowly expanding its small-scale advertising efforts in the last several months, with many ads for the company popping up both in person and online in increasing volumes. However, with the recent ad team layoffs, it’s not clear what Tesla’s plan for advertising is going forward, or if the operations will once again be scaled back to almost nothing.

Following the layoffs, Elon Musk, who has long been outspoken in his opposition to advertising, criticized the company’s more recent ads, saying they were “far too generic.”

Exactly. The ads were far too generic – could’ve been any car. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 22, 2024

