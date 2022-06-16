Tesla Supercharges more non-Tesla EVs in Europe

By

Tesla has expanded its non-Tesla electric vehicle Supercharging Pilot Program in Europe once again to add five new countries. The program allows EVs not manufactured by Tesla to utilize the company’s expansive Supercharger network to charge.

“Non-Tesla vehicles can now charge at select Superchargers in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Luxembourg, and Switzerland via the Tesla app,” the automaker said today.

Non-Tesla vehicles can now charge at select Superchargers in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Luxembourg and Switzerland via the Tesla app. Learn more at https://t.co/hjybH19pBV — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) June 16, 2022

The Pilot Program is now in thirteen countries total:

In November 2021, Tesla launched the non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot to give other EVs access to “an extensive, convenient and reliable fast-charging network is critical for large-scale EV adoption.” Tesla operates over 35,000 Superchargers worldwide, with the majority being in the United States.

The Pilot allows non-Tesla EV owners to access the Superchargers as long as they have the Tesla App. Tesla drivers can also still utilize these Superchargers for their vehicles.

Tesla has been adding new locations to the Supercharger Pilot Program in Europe for several months. In January, France and Norway became the newest countries, but the addition of the five new countries today only helps the rate of EV adoption.

Europe is amongst the most popular places on Earth to own an EV, and several countries, like Norway, have already seen a majority of vehicles in the overall market be electric. European adoption has been a major point of emphasis for many automakers, including Volkswagen, who leads sales on the continent, and Ford, who will introduce specific models for the European market in the coming years.

Tesla operates its own production facility in Germany, known as Giga Berlin, which became operational earlier in 2022. The plant is expected to produce an additional 500,000 units every year when it reaches full production capacity, and will supplement already-respectable rates of exports from the company’s Chinese factory, Gigafactory Shanghai,.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla Supercharges more non-Tesla EVs in Europe