Tesla opens additional ‘experience store’ in Thailand

After launching its first showroom and service center in Thailand earlier this year, Tesla has launched an additional store in the country’s capital city.

Tesla Asia announced the new “experience store” on X on Tuesday, along with three photos of the Central Bangkok site. The store is located at the Siam Paragon shopping mall, and it can now be seen on Tesla’s “Find Us” web page at the address 991 Rama I Rd. The store is the second of Tesla’s showrooms in the country after the automaker debuted its first, a multi-level facility also located in Bangkok, earlier this year.

The post shows three photos of the store, along with a red Model 3 Highland and a white Model Y on display. You can also see a few large displays which seemingly include information about the Tesla’s vehicles.

The new store is about 17.5 kilometers (~10.8 miles) from Tesla’s first store in Thailand, which was opened in June and is on the eastern side of Bangkok. The initial location is housed in a former Toyota showroom, featuring a five-level facility including a store, a showroom, a parts warehouse, and a Supercharging station.

The arrival of Tesla’s second store in Thailand also follows ongoing discussions between the automaker and Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Thavisin met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk earlier this year, and the official has met with executives from the company multiple times since that meeting.

Thavisin recently revealed that Tesla executives are looking for a 790-acre plot of land in Thailand, where they plan to build a manufacturing facility.

Early last month, Thavisin visited Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California, before executives from the U.S. automaker flew to Thailand later in November. Thavisin went on to report that Tesla was considering an investment of around $5 billion in Thailand, adding that the automaker was seeking a 790-acre plot of land in the country.

Tesla has also been holding walk-in recruitment events in Bangkok since as early as September 2022, and the automaker still has a handful of job listings on its careers page for roles in the city.

Despite hiring in Thailand well over a year ago, Tesla’s first customer-ordered Model 3 and Model Y units were only delivered in the country in February of this year, as delivered from the company’s Gigafactory in Shanghai, China.

