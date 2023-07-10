Tesla investment in France gains support from Finance Minister

By

France’s Finance Minister, Bruno Le Maire, is optimistic that Tesla would decide to significantly invest in the country.

The French Digital Minister Jean-Noel Barrot expressed France’s desire to be the home of Tesla’s next Gigafactory.

“It will be great to have a Tesla factory in France, there has been a lot of effort and energy to make sure this is possible, and this can happen. We have also invested in an… entire sector of electric batteries, so we will try to convince him that France is the best possible place in Europe to establish the next Tesla factory,” said Barrot.

Over the weekend, Finance Prime Minister mentioned that “several options were on the table” regarding Tesla investing in France. Potential Tesla investments in France, including battery cell production.

In May 2023, Elon Musk met with France’s President Emmanuel Macron. The President mentioned discussing the progress of electric vehicles and the energy sector. He did not mention talking about Tesla investing in France with Elon Musk.

Tesla is still ramping up Gigafactory Berlin for European deliveries. In May, Giga Berlin is interested in expanding its apprentices at the factory by 180 additional trainees. There has been some talk of Tesla investing in another Gigafactory for Europe. Last month, Tesla was reportedly negotiating the construction of a new €4.5 billion ($4.8 billion) Gigafactory in Valencia, Spain.

