Tesla in Autopilot safely avoids accident in Louisiana

A Tesla Model 3 owner is thanking Tesla’s Autopilot for slowing down and safely avoiding an accident along I-10 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Saturday.

Model 3 Owner William Sellers was driving with the software engaged. when unexpectedly, a driver pulled out directly in front of him. “#FSDBeta reacted well and safely slowed, avoiding an accident,” William tweeted.

This person pulled out onto the interstate right in front of me. #FSDBeta reacted well and safely slowed, avoiding an accident. pic.twitter.com/wTsIaclPuj — William Sellers (@wsellers) January 14, 2023

Based on the dashcam footage of the incident he shared, a car that was parked on the shoulder of the highway suddenly moved into William’s lane. The advanced software quickly reacted and slowed down.

“I was going 65 on the highway when he pulled out right in front of me,” William told Teslarati over the phone, adding that FSD Beta reacted quickly and safely.

In September 2022, a Tesla owner with FSD Beta engaged said that he was saved from a head-on collision by the software. In 2021, we reported on another example of the software saving the life of a few FSD Beta testers.

In 2022, Tesla’s FSD Beta grew around 475% year-over-year, with 78% of that since the third quarter of last year. As of December 29, 2022, Tesla’s FSD Beta program had a total of 285,000 users.

Tesla’s FSD Beta is much more advanced than its Autopilot driver assistance system, and Tesla has been releasing quarterly vehicle safety reports for Autopilot for the past few years. The results suggest that using Autopilot, the lesser advanced version compared with FSD Beta, makes driving significantly safer.

In the latest report, which shows data for the third quarter of 2022, Tesla found that vehicles with Autopilot engaged registered one crash for every 6.26 million miles driven. For drivers who weren’t using Autopilot in the same period, Tesla registered one crash for every 1.71 million miles driven.

Although Autopilot and FSD are two levels of Tesla’s technology, the data from the company’s vehicle report suggests that it is safer to drive with the technology engaged than it is without. In the case of William Sellers, it proved to avoid a potential accident.

Update: The Tesla owner has confirmed that his Model 3 was using was Autopilot and not FSD Beta. This article has been updated to include the correction

