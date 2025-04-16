Tesla Full Self-Driving gets full unhinged review from Joe Rogan

Tesla, and certainly its CEO, Elon Musk, both have a fan in Joe Rogan, but his recent comments about the company’s Full Self-Driving suite could potentially be the most notable yet.

Rogan is a massive fan of Musk and has had him on his podcast more than five times. Perhaps some of the coolest Tesla details have been revealed on the Joe Rogan Experience, and it has resulted in the UFC commentator and podcaster purchasing several Teslas, including a completely decked-out Model S Plaid.

However, Rogan recently gave his two cents on the Full Self-Driving suite, which is among the most robust Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in the world, and many people will be happy to hear what he said.

Rogan posted on X:

“I had my Tesla Model S drive me home the other day with FSD, and it’s f**king wild. Changes lanes to avoid slow traffic, stops at red lights and stop signs, hits the blinkers, and turns for you. It’s bananas.”

Advertisement

I had my Tesla model S drive me home the other day with FSD, and it’s fucking wild. Changes lanes to avoid slow traffic, stops at red lights and stop signs, hits the blinkers and turns for you. It’s bananas. https://t.co/Ir8dU9Zopg — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) April 15, 2025

The FSD suite is not fully autonomous, as it still requires the operator’s attention, but it is a hands-free driving suite. As it has become more advanced, Tesla has allowed drivers to keep their hands off the wheel as long as they pay attention. Their eyes are tracked with a cabin-facing camera that ensures they are paying attention and ready to take over at any time.

In the past months, the FSD suite has continued to be refined, and new versions have been released to the public. In fact, Tesla has become so confident in its abilities, it recently opened up its Early Access Program (EAP) to more owners, allowing them to experience more advanced software releases before they are given to those who either have a subscription or have purchased the FSD suite.

Rogan’s comments reflect those of many other Tesla owners. In our twice-weekly X Spaces, we talk to many owners who state they have completely abandoned manual driving, and FSD is in operation for a vast majority of their drive.

Advertisement

Tesla plans to launch a robotaxi ride-hailing service in Austin in June, and it could be brought to even more cities by the time the year ends, as discussions with California are also in the works.