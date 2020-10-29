India official ramps efforts to attract Tesla for potential facility in Karnataka

With Elon Musk practically confirming on Twitter that Tesla will be entering India next year, officials in the country seem to be intent on securing more of the electric car maker’s presence. This was recently highlighted in CNBC-TV18 during a panel on the Bengaluru Tech Summit, with Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan discussing the government’s plan to attract more investments to the state.

Narayan noted that the government is determined to encourage companies to establish facilities in Karnataka. According to the official, the state could be a valuable location to high-profile ventures that do not wish to rely on one country for its operations. During his talk, the official named two companies–Apple and Tesla–that the state has been speaking with.

“We have been speaking to each and every player, including big names such as Apple and Tesla, although Apple is already functioning here. We are talking to Asian countries and numerous developed countries to establish their base in Karnataka.

Next year for sure — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 2, 2020

“Most companies do not want to depend on one country for manufacturing post the COVID-19 crisis, and their destination should be Karnataka. Our government is reaching out to all ambassadors, embassies, delegations visiting Karnataka with the commitment that this will be best place for ease of doing business,” Narayan said.

To make the state more attractive to investors, the Karnataka government has adopted multiple initiatives that are designed to attract investors. A number of these efforts were shared by EV Ramana Reddy, Principal Secretary to Karnataka chief minister.

“The state was the first to come out with IT, BT and startup polices. We recently amended the Industries Facilitation Act, which entails no government clearances are required for three years. We have brought land and labor reforms as well.

“The Karnataka Innovation Authority has been set up. We have also set up the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission which will have major stakeholding from industry associations while the government will fund the association. We have given incentives for electronic system design and manufacturing, matching central government incentives,” Reddy said.

We are firmly committed to policy building and changes for sustainable development and I personally believe that electric mobility, supported by renewable energy is the way ahead. Let’s hope we can help this thought become mainstream soon — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) October 22, 2020

Inasmuch as Karnataka is putting in efforts to attract companies like Tesla, however, the state is bound to see competition from Maharashtra, which is also aiming to secure investments from the electric car maker. Just recently, Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena leader and son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, noted on Twitter that he had been fortunate enough to invite Tesla to come to the state.

Similar to the efforts of the Karnataka officials, Thackeray noted that Maharashtra is committed to policy building aimed at fostering sustainable development. “We are firmly committed to policy building and changes for sustainable development and I personally believe that electric mobility, supported by renewable energy is the way ahead. Let’s hope we can help this thought become mainstream soon,” he wrote.

Tesla, for its part, has remained silent about its future ventures in India, though Elon Musk has noted that the electric car maker will be coming to the country next year “for sure.” Musk has also noted on Twitter that Tesla will be opening its online configurator in India around January 2021.