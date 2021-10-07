Tesla notifies ‘Giga Fest’ applicants whether they can attend Gigafactory Berlin County Fair

By

Tesla has started notifying those who applied to attend the company’s “Giga Fest” event at Gigafactory Berlin whether they can attend the county fair-style event the automaker will use to kick off the grand opening of the facility.

In late 2019, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the electric automaker would build its first European production facility in Brandenburg, a State in Germany. Labeled “Gigafactory Berlin” due to its relative distance to the notable city, Tesla plans to launch production at the plant later this year, after over 18 months of land development and building construction.

Now that the production facility is nearing its initial days of manufacturing operation, Tesla planned to kick off the facility’s grand opening with a county fair-style event known as the “Giga Fest.” Scheduled for Saturday, October 9, the event will feature factory tours, Model Y test drives, and manufacturing equipment demonstrations. Tesla described the event on the Giga Fest website:

“Tesla opens the doors of its Gigafactory in Grünheide on October 9, 2021, and invites citizens of Berlin and Brandenburg to a County Fair. Join us to experience the most advanced electric vehicle production plant in the world. You’ll have the opportunity to see behind the scenes during a Factory Tour, visit on-site booths, join various activities and ride along in Model Y—our newest electric car to arrive in Europe. Local food trucks will provide catering during the event.”

Tesla plans to have 9,000 guests at the event. However, earlier this week it was reported that Tesla had to apply for a waiver that would help it sidestep local restrictions on large group gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Current restrictions only allow 5,000 people at events that are considered to be “large group gatherings.” Tesla’s waiver, which is expected to be approved, would allow the company to invite 9,000 guests. However, Tesla evidently received more applications than it could grant into invitations and sent emails turning some potential guests away.

A Teslarati reader, Daniel from Stuttgart, shared the email with us, which said:

“Hello Daniel,

Thank you for your interest in taking part in our Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg County Fair.

Unfortunately, the number of applicants has greatly exceeded the capacity for the event. For this reason, we regret to inform you that your application was not successful.

Thank you for your understanding.

Kind regards,

Your Tesla team.”

Tesla also sent invitations earlier this week

Tesla also started sharing invitations with those who were approved to come to the event. Alex Voigt shared his invitation, which stated:

“With this ticket, you are cordially invited to the Factory Tour and Musical Events in the event. We are pleased to have some great bands and DJs present that will keep the party going.”

It’s official- I’ll be at the Giga Berlin County Fair and report for all who can’t join in person pic.twitter.com/YdflNhFEAk — Alex (@alex_avoigt) October 3, 2021

Details about the Factory Tour pic.twitter.com/876DXf8g9N — Alex (@alex_avoigt) October 3, 2021

Don’t hesitate to contact us with tips! Email us at [email protected], or you can email me directly at [email protected].9

Tesla notifies ‘Giga Fest’ applicants whether they can attend Gigafactory Berlin County Fair