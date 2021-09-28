Lucid begins production of Air sedan, expects October for first deliveries

By

Lucid Group has announced that it will begin delivering its first sedan, the Air Dream Edition sedan, in October. Production of the Air has begun, according to the automaker, who is holding a Production Preview Event this week at its Casa Grande, Arizona, manufacturing facility.

The first units of the Air Dream Edition sedan rolled off of the Lucid assembly lines earlier today, and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey was in attendance for the event. Lucid has been a catalyst for job creation and economic development, increasing the area’s high-tech footprint for manufacturing. The site is expected to generate around $9 billion in economic output in 2024, along with 15,000 new jobs every year by the same date.

The production preview event also gave attendees, which

included media members, customers, investors, and others the opportunity to drive the Air sedan, which is expected to be delivered for the first time in late October.

The first customer-quality Lucid Air luxury electric sedans rolled off the assembly line today at Lucid’s Advanced Manufacturing Plant (AMP-1) in Casa Grande, AZ, which included a factory commissioning ceremony with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. Lucid expects reservation holders of Lucid Air Dream Edition models will begin receiving their vehicles in late October, with customer deliveries ramping up thereafter. Grand Touring, Touring, and Air Pure model deliveries are expected to follow. Lucid has thus far received more than 13,000 reservations for Lucid Air and increased the planned total production quantity of the Dream Edition to 520 vehicles.

Lucid said in a press release that it expected reservation holders to start seeing deliveries in the later portions of October, but only for the Dream Edition sedan, the vehicle’s premier trim. After initial deliveries of the Dream Edition trim begin, they will be followed with the Grand Touring, Touring, and Air Pure deliveries. Lucid has received over 13,000 reservations for the Air across its various trim levels and packages, which has increased the company’s projected output of Dream Edition sedans from around 500 to 520. Interestingly, this number also coincides with the vehicle’s EPA-estimated range ratings, which were released last week.

The EPA gave the Air Dream Edition an industry-leading 520 miles per charge in testing, holding a considerable lead over the Tesla Model S Long Range. Lucid holds an over 100-mile lead in range ratings, giving the company a significant advantage over its closest competitors. This statistic alone could drive Lucid to become a disruptor in the evergrowing United States electric vehicle sector. “With customer-quality cars now coming off the line, Lucid has confirmed that the Air meets all the applicable regulatory requirements from the EPA and U.S. Department of Transportation,” Lucid Group wrote in a statement.

“The proprietary EV technology that Lucid has developed will make it possible to travel more miles using less battery energy,” company CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson said. “For example, our Lucid Air Grand Touring has an official EPA rating of 516 miles of range with a 112-kWh battery pack, giving it an industry-leading efficiency of 4.6 miles per kWh. Our technology will allow for increasingly lighter, more efficient, and less expensive EVs, and today represents a major step in our journey to expand the accessibility of more sustainable transportation. I’m delighted that production cars endowed with this level of efficiency are currently driving off our factory line.”

Lucid’s next few years align with a plan for expansion of not only its production lines, but its facility in general. The company plans to expand its 590-acre site in Arizona by 2.85 million square feet, giving additional manufacturing room for Air sedans. Additionally, Lucid will expand its product line with the Gravity SUV.

