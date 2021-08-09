Tesla Giga Shanghai annualized vehicle production rate reaches 450k

By

Tesla Giga Shanghai reached an annualized vehicle production rate of 450,000 Model Y and Model 3 vehicles, according to Chinese social media personalities recently invited to the factory.

China-based YouTuber MickeyworksTV shared details of Giga Shanghai’s current operations recently, including its vehicle output. With a 450k vehicle production rate in Giga Shanghai, Tesla could be closer to beating its 2020 guidance. In its Q4 2020 update letter, Tesla projected that Giga Shanghai was on its way towards an annual vehicle production capacity of 450,000 Model Y and Model 3. Based on recent local reports, Tesla China has met these goals and may be well on its way towards 500,000.

Giga Shanghai Update: the annualized production rate for MIC Model 3/Y has reached 450k units so far. In light of production being ramped up, it’s reasonable to assume the rate may soon reach 500k. Having a robust workforce w/ average age of 26, this plant has lots of potential. pic.twitter.com/UibjuqE6Gr — Ray4Tesla⚡️🚘☀️🔋 (@ray4tesla) August 6, 2021

Last year, Tesla set a guidance to deliver 500,000 vehicles and nearly met its goals, delivering 499,550 in total in 2020. The US automaker did not set a guidance for this year but seeks to beat its sales and delivery numbers in 2020. Tesla Giga Shanghai’s annualized production rate would be a good metric to gauge whether or not the company could beat its delivery numbers in 2020 and how much it could surpass it.

So far, Tesla seems to be keeping up an excellent pace to surpass its 2020 guidance. In the first quarter, the EV maker delivered 184,800 vehicles, all of which were Model 3 and Model Y. Tesla planned to deliver the Model S Plaid in the first quarter but faced challenges due to the global chip shortage and COVID. In the last quarter, Tesla delivered 201,250 vehicles, including the Model S Plaid.

In the second-quarter earnings call, Tesla announced that Giga Shanghai has become its primary vehicle export hub. Tesla China will likely play a more significant role in exports to Europe in the third quarter and fill in the production gap that Giga Berlin was supposed to fill.

Model Y production at Giga Berlin was supposed to start in July but has been delayed due to the release of the facility’s final permit. However, Tesla is pushing through with Model Y deliveries in Europe for Q3 using exports from Giga Shanghai. Recently, Tesla’s Senior Key Account Manager in Munich, Daniel Riek, announced that the Model Y officially arrived in Europe.

A few Tesla Model Y reservation holders in Europe reported receiving delivery dates in August. As of this writing, Tesla’s configurator states estimated delivery dates for customers ordering Model Ys now is September. This suggests that Tesla still seems to be on track to surpass its 2020 guidance.

Watch MickeyworksTV’s visit to Giga Shanghai below!

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, email us at [email protected] or reach out to me at [email protected].

Tesla Giga Shanghai annualized vehicle production rate reaches 450k