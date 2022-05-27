By

Tesla Giga Shanghai sent out another shipment of vehicles recently. Tesla China seems eager to reach pre-lockdown operations soon.

A video from Jay in Shanghai shows Giga Shanghai loading Horizon Leader with Tesla vehicles bound for Europe. Tesla’s fourth shipment abroad suggests that Giga Shanghai is still forging through despite the city’s strict closed loop system.

Tesla China plans to stay in a closed loop system until June 13. Giga Shanghai has an estimated daily output of about 1,200 cars a day with only one shift. Since coming back to work, Tesla employees have been sleeping on the factory floor and working 12-hour shifts six days a week.

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) reported that Giga Shanghai produced 26,000 vehicles since resuming operations, a far cry from its usual numbers. However, it has managed to ramp production with just a single shift. The China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) reported that Tesla China only produced 10,757 vehicles in April, a 97.7% drop compared to March 2022.

Tesla is adding more workers to Giga Shanghai’s closed loop system for a second shift. The EV manufacturer aims to increase the factory’s output to 2,600 per day by adding another shift.

Tesla China plans to house all its employees in a nearby military campsite and vacant factories to prevent the spread of the virus. Employees will be shuttled every day to work on special buses.

Watch Jay in Shanghai’s video below!

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, reach out to me at [email protected] or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Tesla Giga Shanghai sends out fourth shipment of vehicles to Europe [Video]