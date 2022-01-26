Pirelli launches P Zero tire specifically for Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance

By

Italian tire maker Pirelli has announced the launch of the P Zero tire made for the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance, the automaker’s fastest variant of its first all-electric vehicle.

Pirelli and Ford worked together to design the P Zero tire, rubber made specifically for the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance. The goal was to expand Pirelli’s family of Ultra High Performance tires that offer balance, confidence, drivability, and comfort, all while maintaining the sporty feel that comes from driving a performance vehicle. Pirelli worked closely with Ford to develop exactly the correct parameters for the tire, making it the ideal choice for anyone who is driving the Mustang Mach-E’s premier performance trim.

The tires are available in a 245/45R20 103Y XL size and have a marking on the sidewall that says “Elect,” significant due to Pirelli’s dedicated EV and hybrid tires. Pirelli maintains that, while what rubber you’re sporting on any car is important, it is especially crucial to have a well-designed and tailored tire on electric vehicles and hybrid electric cars, simply due to the advantages that a high-end and well-engineered tire can provide for these powertrains specifically. Due to low rolling resistance due to increased driving range and instant torque, EV and hybrid tires must have more longevity and grip.

Additionally, the lack of a combustion motor in an EV means that road noise will be amplified, as there is not an engine to drown out wind noise and pavement audio. Pirelli’s EV-specific tires are tailored for a relaxing stroll or an adrenaline-pumping rip through windy roadways. Either way, your ride will be a quiet one.

While Pirelli has developed other tires for companies like Rivian and Lucid, the new P Zero tire for the Mach-E is designed to specifically operate best with the Mach-E’s GT Performance trim.

“These original equipment tires for Ford’s new zero tailpipe emissions sporting SUV, created according to Pirelli’s ‘perfect fit’ philosophy, allows drivers to fully enjoy the performance of the all-wheel-drive machine equipped with two electric motors: one at the front of the car and one at the rear,” Pirelli said. “These are designed to help performance and tackle the most challenging driving conditions both in the dry and the wet, thanks to a perfect car and tire package. The car distributes the torque from the motors to each axle independently, providing more reactive acceleration and sharper handling compared to the standard rear-wheel drive. Pirelli’s engineers have created P Zero tires for the Mach-E GT Performance Edition to put the accent on performance, as well as the highest standards of driveability and comfort.”

