Tesla is hosting a Tech Talk unveiling its most advanced EV technology

Tesla is holding an in-person Tech Talk event in the Bay Area. The announcement comes in the form of a post on LinkedIn. According to the post, Tesla’s Bay Area Service Team is formally inviting attendees and guests to attend the Tech Talk. Here, Tesla will unveil its most advanced EV technology.

Tesla’s Service Leadership Team will share first-hand knowledge and Tesla will provide free food and drink.

Tech Talk Most Likely A Recruiting Event

This is most likely a recruiting event that doubles as an educational opportunity. If you’re in the Bay Area and are interested in attending this event and/or working at Tesla, you can fill out this form.

According to the form, attendees will enjoy food and drinks while learning what it’s like to work at Tesla. Tesla also added that attendance is limited. And it seems that this will be an in-person-only event.

The event will take place on Thursday, August 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m, Pacific Standard Time.

Despite Layoffs, Tesla Is Hiring

Tesla made the news a few times this month and last month over the layoffs brought up in an email from Elon Musk. Tesla also submitted a WARN notice and laid off 229 Autopilot employees.

And Tesla’s head of AI, Andrej Karpathy recently announced that he was leaving after a sabbatical. Despite all of this, Tesla is hiring workers, especially for manufacturing.

Tesla Needs Manufacturing Workers

In my own interview with Elon Musk, he told me that manufacturing was underrated.

“In general, I think manufacturing is underrated. Manufacturing used to be really cool in the U.S. and then for some reason, I think, kind of uncool for quite a long time.”

“And a lot of talented people went in other directions. But I sure hope a lot more talented people get into manufacturing because that’s where you’re making the products that people use and enjoy.”

