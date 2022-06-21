Tesla on track to unveil humanoid robot prototype on AI Day 2

By

It appears that Tesla’s plan to unveil a working prototype of its humanoid robot is moving along well. As noted by the CEO during an interview with Bloomberg Editor-In-Chief John Micklethwait at the Qatar Economic Forum, an unveiling of the first Optimus prototype is on track for AI Day 2 this September.

Tesla’s humanoid robot, dubbed Optimus, was initially announced during the company’s first AI Day last year. Tesla only had some concept images and videos of the project then, though Elon Musk noted earlier this year that a sneak peak at the actual Tesla Bot would be done in AI Day 2, initially scheduled for August 19, 2022.

Later posts by Musk, however, indicated that AI Day 2 was being moved to September 30 instead because the company would probably have a working Optimus prototype by then. Not just a sneak preview of the humanoid robot, but an actual working prototype that could provide a glimpse of what Optimus’ production version may be like.

Considering that Musk has stated that Optimus is one of Tesla’s most important products, it was no surprise that he was asked for further details on the project at the Qatar Economic Forum. Apart from the date of AI Day 2 itself, Micklethwait asked Musk if there were any more details that the CEO could disclose about Tesla’s humanoid robot. Musks’ answer was simple.

“Well, I hope that we will have an interesting prototype to show people. We have a very talented team at Tesla that I’m working with closely to have a prototype humanoid robot ready by the end of September. And I think we are tracking to that point. And there’ll be a few other exciting things that we talk about at the Tesla AI Day. We have these sort of AI Day events to just emphasize that Tesla is a lot more than a car company and that we are, in my view, the leading real-world AI company that exists,” Musk said.

Musk’s recent statements bode well for Optimus as a whole. If a prototype of the humanoid robot is on track to be unveiled this coming September, it would suggest that the work that Tesla has put into the project is bearing fruit, at least to some degree.

