Tesla highlights upcoming Megapack project expansion to over 1 GWh

Tesla has highlighted an in-progress Megapack buildout that will top 1 GWh upon completion, as is being added to an existing site in partnership with renewable energy developer Arevon.

On Saturday, the Tesla Megapack account on X posted about the next phase of the Arevon project in Kern County, California, which will bring the combined PV and storage site up to 300 MW/1.2 GWh, or enough electricity to power roughly 200,000 homes annually. Phase two of the site, the plans of which Arevon detailed in a press release earlier this year, will add to the already-running Eland 1 location, set to go online in the first quarter of 2025. On its own, Eland 1 offers 150 MW/600 MWh, though Eland 2 will double that, alongside 758 MW of PV.

“Solar-plus-storage projects – like our flagship Eland 1 and 2 facilities – play an important role in Arevon’s strategy,” said Kevin Smith, Arevon CEO. “Hybrid power plants deliver a more reliable, predictable energy yield during peak electricity demand periods, which in turn enables consistent returns across our diverse, multi-gigawatt portfolio.

“The Eland projects highlight our team’s financial strength, industry expertise, and thoughtful approach to fostering a sustainable energy infrastructure. We will continue to build upon this momentum, as leaders in powering the energy transition.”

Arevon also said in February that it received over $1 billion in aggregate financing commitments for the upcoming Eland expansion, with varied investments from Wells Fargo, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), Keybank, Credit Agricole, CoBank, and Zions. Energy from the site is contracted with the Southern California Public Power Authority, and it will eventually be able to provide power to 10 different municipalities around Kern County.

In addition to the Eland site, Tesla is taking part in several other massive battery projects, including a 250MW/1GWh solar and energy storage site being built in Riverside County, California.

Tesla’s deployment and profitability of Megapacks reached an all-time high in Q1, according to statements from the company during its recent first-quarter earnings call. The company also expects its energy products to outpace its automotive business in 2024, with the sector becoming Tesla’s highest-margin business.

