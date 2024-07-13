By

Tesla has highlighted an upcoming Megapack project that has repurposed a retired steam plant in California, coming as the latest of the company’s many ongoing energy storage projects.

The company highlighted the Arevon Condor Energy Storage Project in San Bernardino County, California, in a post on its Tesla Megapack account on X on Friday. The site is located in Grand Terrace, and as the company points out, it’s housed in a former steam plant.

The Condor project now features 200 MW/800 MWh of Tesla’s Megapack energy storage systems, in what was formerly home to the Highgrove Steam Plant from 1952 to 2001.

One of the largest battery sites in the US, featuring 200 MW / 800 MWh of Megapacks, Arevon's Condor Energy Storage Project has repurposed a retired steam plant site to enhance grid stability in San Bernardino County, CA pic.twitter.com/uBksHN9TRN — Tesla Megapack (@Tesla_Megapack) July 12, 2024

Arevon announced additional financing for the project in a press release earlier this year, saying that it planned to start operations at the Condor site in Q2. The company also has a 15-year contract in place with Southern California Edison, the primary utility provider in the area.

“The project site location has a history of supporting regional energy needs, so it’s ideal for the Condor project, which will power the transition to more renewable energy sources,” said Tim Hemig, TenaSenior Vice President in Tenaska’s Development Group. “It represents California’s continued evolution toward a more reliable and sustainable energy future.”

Construction crews first broke ground on the Condor Energy Storage project last February, and Arevon initially predicted that construction would take around a year to complete. Arevon has also worked with Tesla on multiple energy storage sites in the past, recently including a 300 MW/1.2GWh project in Kern County, California.

Tesla currently produces the Megapack at its “Megafactory” in Lathrop, California, where it has been ramping up production over the last couple of years. The company has also broken ground on an upcoming Megafactory in Shanghai, China, and both sites are expected to be able to produce 10,000 Megapack units per year at volume production.

