Mr. Beast looks to give away 10 Tesla Cybertrucks in latest video

By

YouTube host Mr. Beast looks to give away 10 Tesla Cybertruck units as part of a challenge in a video shared over the weekend.

Mr. Beast, who is known for making videos about unique challenges and giving away huge amounts of money and prizes to successful participants, shared a new video on Saturday. In it, he hosts 50 other YouTube personalities as they compete for $1 million by attempting to stay within a certain area for as long as possible, with the last person standing winning the prize.

As the first challenge, Mr. Beast allowed contestants to leave the cube in order to perform a free-throw basketball shot. If participants make it, one of their subscribers would get one of the free Cybertrucks, and they would get to re-enter the cube and competition. However, if the YouTubers choose to attempt the shot and miss, they were eliminated from the challenge.

While several people attempted the shot and missed, there were a few individuals who made the shot and managed to win a Cybertruck for one of their top subscribers. It’s not clear if Mr. Beast gave away the remainder of the Cybertrucks, but if he did, it didn’t happen in the video challenge.

You can check out the full video below.

Mr. Beast has worked with a few Tesla products before, including in January when he featured a Model X in one of his videos. Following some discussion with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Mr. Beast uploaded the video directly to the X platform for the first time, dubbed “$1 vs. $100,000,000 car.”

In recent weeks, the Cybertruck landed the spot of becoming the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. priced at over $100,000 in June, and the electric truck is also competing in the Goodwood Festival of Speed hill climb this weekend.

Tesla has recently been swapping out Cybertruck drive units to upgrade owners to a more efficient one this month, and the company last month launched voluntary recalls of the vehicle over wiper motor issues and a problem with the trunk bed trim.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Mr. Beast looks to give away 10 Tesla Cybertrucks in latest video