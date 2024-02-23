Tesla Model 3 Long Range, White Interior option, see another minor price increase

By

Tesla has implemented another minor price increase for the Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor All Wheel Drive (AWD). The electric vehicle maker also rolled out a price increase for the upgraded Model 3 sedan’s White Interior option.

The upgraded Model 3 has been released to countries that are supplied by Giga Shanghai since last year, but the vehicle was only launched in North America in January 2024. Since then, interest in the all-electric sedan seems to have become quite substantial. This seems to be the case with the Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor All Wheel Drive, which initially started at $45,990.

Just weeks after the upgraded Model 3 was made available in North America, Tesla rolled out a $1,000 price increase for the Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor AWD. With the price increase, the mid-tier Model 3 Long Range’s starting price was increased to $46,990. Nine days later, the Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor AWD saw another price increase, though this time, the adjustment was only $500. The mid-tier upgraded Model 3 sedan’s starting price then increased to $47,490.

The most recent price increase is an even smaller adjustment of $250, which means that the Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor All Wheel Drive now costs $47,740 before options.

Interestingly enough, the base Model 3 Rear Wheel Drive has maintained its price since the upgraded all-electric sedan was launched in North America. When the vehicle was launched in January 2024, the base upgraded Model 3 was listed with a starting price of $38,990. The Model 3 RWD is still priced at $38,990 before options today, despite the multiple price adjustments that have been implemented to the Model 3 Long Range.

Apart from the price of the Model 3 Long Range, Tesla has also implemented a price increase on the all-electric sedan’s White Interior option. The White Interior option now costs $1,500 on top of the upgraded Model 3’s price. The Model Y’s White Interior is still listed as a $1,000 option on top of the all-electric crossover’s price today.

