Tesla bumps Model 3 and Model Y non-Performance builds by $500

Tesla has increased the non-performance variants of the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover by $500, changing the cost of the two cars for the fourth time so far in 2021.

The least expensive Tesla is now the Model 3 Standard Range+ starting at $38,990. The Dual Motor All-Wheel-Drive Configuration of the Model 3 was bumped to $47,990. Meanwhile, the entry-level variant of the Model Y crossover now starts at $50,900. It was previously listed at $50,490. Tesla investor Sawyer Merritt spotted the changes in price.

NEWS: Tesla has increased prices for Non-Performance Model 3 and Model Y trims by $500. pic.twitter.com/S3EU8iBr7p — Sawyer Merritt 📈🚀 (@SawyerMerritt) April 23, 2021

Tesla decreased the cost of the Model 3 in February, dropping the cost to $36,990 from $37,990 for the Standard Range+ variant, while the Dual Motor All-Wheel-Drive configuration decreased from $49,990 to $48,990. In early March, Tesla increased the prices of both Model 3 variants by $500. Once again, the prices were adjusted with another $500 increase in late March.

The price changes could be related to demand, which has been strong for Tesla based on its recent release of Production and Delivery figures for Q1 2021. Tesla delivered 184,800 cars, beating Wall Street estimates by over 20,000 units. The numbers were extremely impressive because Tesla only produced the Model 3 and Model Y during Q1. The Model S and Model X are still being tinkered with by the automaker as a “Refreshed” version of both cars was unveiled during the Q4 2020 Earnings Call in late January. Deliveries of the Model S and Model X are expected to occur within the coming months.

Interestingly, the Model 3’s most affordable configurations still manages to fall under the average cost of a new car in the United States. Valuation analysts at Kelley Blue Book indicated in a study earlier this year that $40,000 is the cost of a new car on average in the U.S., meaning the Model 3 still falls under that threshold for its entry-level variant.

Tesla will report its Q1 2021 Earnings in a Call on April 26th. The call will begin at 2:30 PM PST, 5:30 PM EST.