Tesla Model 3 sells 4x more than its closest rival in Europe’s plug-in market

United Kingdom – 6,500 Model 3 cars sold

France – 4,524 Model 3 cars sold

Germany – 3,699 Model 3 cars sold

Norway – 2,169 Model 3 cars sold

Italy – 1,363 Model 3 cars sold

Sweden – 1,192 Model 3 cars sold

Austria – 1,192 Model 3 cars sold

The Hyundai Kona EV was the second top-selling model in Europe last month with 5,643 deliveries. Hyundai sold the most Kona EV vehicles in Germany, delivering 3,237 units in March—very close to Tesla Model 3 sales. The Korean automaker sold 800 Kona EV units in the United Kingdom, 409 in France, and 349 in Norway.

The Volvo XC40 PHEV, Renault Zoe, and Volkswagen ID.4 rounded out the top 5 models in the European plug-in market. In March, there were 5,567 Volvo XC40 PHEV vehicle registrations in Europe. The Renault Zoe came close to Volvo’s numbers with 5,482 deliveries. The Volkswagen started ID.4 deliveries in February, but March seems to be when it started hitting its stride. Approximately 5,104 Volkswagen ID.4 vehicles were registered last month.

Tesla’s Model 3 sales in Europe last month provided a closer look at the EV automaker’s growth and continuing rise in the region. The Tesla Model 3 has become the best-selling luxury sedan in the world, beating the likes of veterans like the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the BMW 3 Series. Tesla hopes the Model Y will become the best-selling vehicle in any category by 2022 or 2023. Elon Musk highlighted this in the Q1 earnings call.

“Model 3 became the best-selling midsized premier sedan in the world, in fact, I should say the best-selling luxury sedan of any kind in the world. The BMW 3 Series was for the longest time the best-selling premium sedan, has been exceeded by the Tesla Model 3. And this is only three and a half years into production and was just two factories. For Model 3 to be outselling its combustion engine competitors, I think, is quite remarkable,” Musk said.

