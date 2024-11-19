Tesla Model 3 gets shorter estimated delivery date in China

By

Tesla China’s wait time for the reengineered Model 3 has been reduced. As could be seen on Tesla China’s order page, the estimated delivery date for the new Model 3 Rear Wheel Drive (RWD), Long Range Dual Motor All Wheel Drive (AWD), and the Model 3 Performance is now listed at 1-3 weeks.

As noted in a CNEV Post report, the previous estimated delivery date of the new Model 3 in China was listed at 2-4 weeks. This made the wait time for the premium all-electric sedan longer than the Tesla Model Y crossover. For context, the Model Y RWD, AWD, and Performance are also listed with a wait time of 1-3 weeks, as per the all-electric crossover’s order page.

Tesla China only produces the Model 3 and Model Y at Gigafactory Shanghai, and both vehicles are offered in three variants. Over the year, the electric vehicle maker has made adjustments to the two vehicles’ estimated delivery timeframe.

Credit: Tesla China

As per CNEV Post, the Model 3’s wait time was updated from 4-6 weeks to 2-4 weeks in late October. The Model Y’s estimated delivery date, on the other hand, was updated from 1-6 weeks to 1-3 weeks in early July. This is not that surprising considering that the majority of Tesla China’s sales are comprised of the Model Y.

The Model Y is also still offered in its original iteration, not the highly anticipated “Juniper” update that’s been rumored for some time. If Tesla China does roll out an updated variant of the Model Y next year, the all-electric crossover might see longer wait times for domestic Chinese customers.

The Tesla Model 3 currently starts at RMB 231,900 ($32,000) for its base RWD variant, RMB 271,900 ($37,500) for the Long Range Dual Motor AWD version, and RMB 335,900 ($46,390) for the Model 3 Performance. The Model Y starts at RMB 249,900 ($34,500) for the RWD variant, RMB 290,900 ($40,180) for the AWD version, and RMB 354,900 ($49,000) for the Model Y Performance.

