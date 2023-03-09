By

Tesla shared old footage of a Model S with Falcon wing prototype doors, representing the state of the company now versus when it started.

While seeing a Model S with Falcon wing doors is pretty awesome, Tesla won’t release its premium sedan with the Model X’s signature doors. The footage provided a glimpse of Tesla’s past when it was developing the Falcon wing doors for the Model X. Above the footage, Tesla wrote: “How it started vs how it’s going.”

Based on the caption, the video shares more about Tesla than it seems. The footage reveals the conditions Tesla had to work in during its early days. Back then, Tesla was a smaller name, so it had to be scrappy, innovative, and work harder than legacy automakers to get the same recognition.

Some things have changed since those days when Tesla was testing the Falcon wing doors for the Model X, but some things have not. Tesla is still scrappy, still innovative, and still works hard, albeit a little smoother. The EV manufacturer now has some of the recognition it deserves—specifically from customers and EV advocates.

How it started vs how it’s going 😎 pic.twitter.com/hkqsDa2uLv — Tesla (@Tesla) March 8, 2023

Where Tesla is Going

Now, Tesla has the S3XY lineup well underway, plus Semi production. Cybertruck production is expected to start this year as well. The only other car Tesla has technically unveiled that hasn’t made it to production yet is the Roadster, but that might still be a long way away.

The new Roadster may start production after Tesla refines the production of its next lineup of vehicles using its next-generation platform. Tesla began to talk more about its next-generation platform during its last earnings call after dropping tidbits about it here and there last year. At Investor Day 2023, Tesla department heads talked a lot about their work and sometimes eluded to how it would contribute to the next-gen platform. On the same day, Tesla announced that Gigafactory Mexico would be producing its next-gen vehicle.

The only other car that Tesla has mentioned but not yet unveiled is the $25,000 electric vehicle, known as the Model 2—or Model Q to some. During his interview at the Morgan Stanley Conference, Elon Musk talked a little bit about Tesla’s $25,000 car.

“So we’re confident that long-term we can design and manufacture a compelling $25,000 electric vehicle. This has always been our dream from the beginning of the company. I even wrote a blog piece about it because our first car was an expensive sports car, then it was a slightly less expensive sedan, and then finally sort of a, I don’t know, mass market premium, the Model 3 and Model Y. But it was always our goal to try to make an affordable electric car. And I think probably, like I said, about three years from now, we’re confident we can make a very compelling $25,000 electric vehicle that’s also fully autonomous,” said Elon Musk.

