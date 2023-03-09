By

Tesla recently unleashed its Ultra Red paint color for the Model S and Model X. The new red is a shade or two darker compared to the red paint Tesla used to offer but appears to compliment the Model S and Model X’s design better.

Tesla’s Ultra Red paint color costs an additional $3,000 in the United States and RMB25,000 in China. The paint option is called “Flame Red” in China. Ultra Red is only available for the Model S and Model X. For the Model 3 and Model Y, Red Multi-Coat is available for an additional $2,000.

The addition of Ultra Red gives Tesla two signature red shades. The Fremont Factory is the main Tesla facility that assembles Model S and Model X vehicles, and now it features the Ultra Red paint color. In addition, Giga Berlin’s advanced paint shop is expected to come out with Midnight Cherry Red. Giga Berlin’s red paint color was showcased during Tesla’s recent Investor Day, along with Quicksilver.

Tesla recently reduced the prices of the Model S and Model X in the United States. As of this writing, the Dual-Motor AWD Model X starts at $99,990, while the Tro-Motor AWD Plaid version starts at $109,990. The Dual-Motor AWD Model S starts at $89,990, and the Plaid Model S starts at $109,990.

March 2023 is the estimated delivery date for the Dual-Motor Model S and Plaid version listed on Tesla’s order page. The Dual-Motor AWD Model X has an estimated delivery window between March and May 2023. Meanwhile, the Plaid Model X has an estimated delivery window between March and April 2023.

What do you think of Tesla’s Ultra Red paint color? Tell us in the comments below! If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Tesla unleashed Ultra Red paint for Model S and Model X cars