Tesla Model S/X Plaid red brake calipers now absent from online configurator

Tesla’s flagship vehicles, the Model S sedan and the Model X SUV, already feature a rather understated design. This is especially true with the Model S and Model X’s top-tier variants. Over the years, the Model S and Model X Performance are almost unrecognizable compared to their non-performance siblings, save for some subtle details like a red line under their rear Dual Motor badge, special wheels, and some red brake calipers.

A recent update to Tesla’s official website suggests that with the release of the Model S Plaid, even the red brake calipers that have so far become a trademark of the company’s top-tier vehicles are being phased out. This update was noticed by members of the electric vehicle community recently, several of whom noticed that the hero images of the Model S and Model X webpages no longer feature their usual red brake calipers.

A comparison of the current hero image on Tesla’s Model S page (left), and its previous iteration featuring red brake calipers (right). (Credit: Tesla)

The update seems to be intentional on Tesla’s part, considering that the images of the Model S and Model X Plaid in their respective order pages have now been changed to feature black brake calipers. Interestingly enough, the webpages for the Model 3 Performance and Model Y Performance still feature red brake calipers as part of their design.

Tesla’s small design update for the Model S Plaid and Model X Plaid have received polarizing comments from the electric vehicle community. Some EV community members have noted that the black brake calipers make the top-tier vehicles even more of a sleeper, while others have noted that the cars now look even plainer and more understated than before. Other high-performance EVs like the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, after all, feature distinct brake calipers that help make the vehicle stand out.

A comparison of the current hero image on Tesla’s Model X page (left), and its previous iteration featuring red brake calipers (right). (Credit: Tesla)

Of course, one could argue that the performance of the Model S Plaid would likely be enough to make the vehicle stand out from its peers in the high-performance sedan market. There are very few cars in production out there, after all, that can accomplish some of the feats that the Model S Plaid would be capable of doing. These include a 0-60 mph time of 1.99 seconds and a trap speed of 155 mph on the quarter-mile, which makes the four-door family sedan faster than some of the world’s most powerful supercars.

Tesla is set to hold a delivery event for the Model S Plaid later this week, on July 10, at the Fremont Factory.

