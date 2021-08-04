Tesla Model S and Model X Long Range receive $5k price increase

By

The Tesla Model S and Model X have received their latest round of price increases. As per Tesla’s online configurator, the price of the flagship sedan and SUV’s Long Range variants has increased by $5,000. The Model S and Model X Plaid’s prices are unaffected.

With the $5,000 price increase, the Tesla Model S Long Range now starts at $89,990. The vehicle was previously priced at $84,990. The Model X Long Range, on the other hand, now costs $99,990 to start, up from its previous price of $94,990.

The Model S Plaid’s price has been kept at $129,990. Interestingly enough, the Model X Plaid, which is listed with a range of 340 miles per charge, a 2.5-second 0-60 mph time, and a 9.9-second quarter-mile time, is still priced at $119,990. This makes the Model X Plaid, at least for now, more affordable than its sedan counterpart.

It should be noted that this recent round of price increases did not affect any variants of the Model 3 and Model Y at all.

Tesla’s vehicle prices this year have been quite volatile, especially when it came to the Model 3 and Model Y, the latter of which has received seven price adjustments since the start of 2021. In this light, the Model S and Model X have kept their prices a bit more consistently, with the Model S Long Range only receiving two price adjustments since the beginning of the year.

Tesla has not explained the reasons behind its price fluctuations, though comments from CFO Zachary Kirkhorn during the Q2 2021 earnings call hint at the changes being more of a reflection on demand. As noted in a report from The Street, Tesla’s second-quarter results revealed that the company achieved its best automotive margin since the introduction of the Model 3 sedan.

The backlog for the Tesla Model S and Model X, particularly with regards to their Long Range variants, hints that orders for the two vehicles have been healthy so dar. Currently, both the Model S and Model X Long Range are listed with an estimated delivery date of February to March 2022.

