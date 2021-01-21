Tesla Model S conversion project births stunning two-door convertible

The Tesla Model S was a subject of a conversion project at Ares’ Design, turning the flagship sedan into a stunning two-door convertible.

The Model S was Tesla’s second car behind the original Roadster from 2008. Since its original release in 2012, Tesla has made several small refinements to the car. One of the most notable is the omittance of the nosecone in favor of a new, more modern design. Tesla implemented this change in 2016, and it has been highly-accepted among the community.

Recently, rumors of a refresh to the Model S design have been circulating within the Tesla community. Because the flagship sedan and subsequent Model X vehicles have not been updated in several years, Tesla may be considering updating the design. While possibilities are endless and everyone has their opinion on what should be done, the folks at Ares Design in Modena, Italy put their own spin on the Model S, ridding it of the rear passenger doors and doing away with the top of the car.

The project started with the removal of the roof and central B-pillars, along with the rear doors. The wheelbase was then shortened to make the two-door design more reasonably aesthetic, and Ares designed their own doors that were fabricated to the specifications of the newly-refined Model S chassis. Structural reinforcements were added as well to ensure the safety of passengers.

Paired with interior upgrades that include new seating and a colorful new steering wheel with matching accents, the Model S from Ares is certainly one of the more interesting revisions to Tesla’s flagship sedan. However, it isn’t an ugly or unruly conversion by any means. However, some enthusiasts may have something to say about the revisions to the Model S’ design, as it was many early Tesla enthusiasts first EV.

Ares has many projects that will fit the taste of nearly every automotive enthusiast on Earth. With projects that span from Tesla to Lamborghini, there are several different routes the design studio has taken over the years to ensure the satisfaction of their customers and fans.

“At Ares, our co-create philosophy allows clients to work side by side with our designers and engineers to create their very own bespoke vehicle, a service that is unique to ARES,” CEO Dany Bahar said in a statement on the company’s website. “This Tesla project is a superb example of this; it was a pure coachbuilding project which we very much enjoy doing and seeing the results of our uncompromising standards.”

