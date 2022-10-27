Tesla Model X Plaid gets full anti-Covid treatment as it arrives in China

By

Tesla seems to be preparing to showcase its most technologically-advanced car today at the 5th China International Import Expo, which will be held in Shanghai from November 5 to November 10, 2022. As could be seen in recent photos that have been shared online, Tesla has brought over the Model X Plaid to China, where it received a pretty interesting welcome.

Photos of the vehicle shared on social media showed a Tesla Model X Plaid being offloaded from a transport plane. The vehicle had a protective cover with the word “Tesla” on it, and it seemed to be equipped with the company’s 22″ Turbine Wheels.

China has a strict anti-Covid-19 policy, with the country imposing lockdowns earlier this year as cases rose once more. As such, it was quite interesting to see several individuals in anti-Covid protective gear receiving the Tesla Model X Plaid as it was being offloaded from the transport plane.

FINALLY Tesla Model S/X Plaid will be showcasing at an exhibition in China.



Tesla Model X Plaid arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport ahead of @ciieonline 5th China International Import Expo will be held in Shanghai from November 5th to 10th. @Tesla @elonmusk $TSLA pic.twitter.com/91nUwkhADX — Jay in Shanghai 电动 Jay (@JayinShanghai) October 27, 2022

One image of the vehicle even showed a person seemingly sanitizing the Tesla Model X Plaid with a sprayer, possibly as an extra precaution to ensure that the vehicle was as safe as possible before it leaves the airport.

That being said, considering the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic on China, it is no surprise to see the country still being extremely vigilant when it comes to precautions against the virus.

The 5th China International Import Expo is expected to be one of the country’s premier industry exhibitions, with exhibitors from several industries showcasing their products and innovations at the event. Tesla was listed as an exhibitor at the 5th China International Import Expo earlier this year, so it only makes sense for Tesla to bring over its most tech-laden vehicle to the expo.

Tesla Model X Plaid gets full anti-Covid treatment as it arrives in China