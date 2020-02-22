Tesla Model X takes on intense off-road challenge against Hummer H1 and Dacia Duster

A Tesla Model X flexed its electronic traction control capabilities after taking on a Hummer H1 and a Dacia Duster SUV in an intense off-road course. The all-electric Model X navigated through the hilly course with the help of its All-Wheel Drive powertrain and dual motors that digitally control the front and rear wheel independently.

The test of the three vehicles managed to expose each vehicle’s strengths and weaknesses when confronted by the challenging off-road course. Many of the hill challenges and twists within the dirt track lifted one of the vehicle’s wheels off of the ground due to the rigid structure of each vehicle. The Model X was the only vehicle of the three tested that uses an All-Wheel Drive powertrain, powered by dual motors which Tesla describes as two independent motors that digitally control torque to the front and rear wheels. “Your car can drive on either motor, so you never need to worry about getting stuck on the road.”

With dual motors and precision traction control, the Tesla Model X was the only vehicle in the challenge that was able to traverse a steep uphill section of the off-road course with relative ease while the Dacia Duster and Hummer H1 needed to leverage speed and momentum to navigate through the course. This could present challenges if conditions are wet, or momentum is lost during a steep climb.

Unlike the simple electric powertrain found in the Tesla with instant torque, the combustion engine Hummer H1 and Duster utilize a traditional transmission and drivetrain assembly to transfers energy from the engine to the wheels.

Many would believe the Four-Wheel drive option that is offered by both gas vehicles in the off-road challenge to be the ideal choice for taking on hilly terrains, especially when considering the ruggedness that a Hummer has to offer. However, the luxury electric Model X SUV manufactured by Tesla maintained the most control and navigated through the track in an elegant fashion, making it the best option for off-road driving when it comes to tackling some of the toughest terrains.

Watch Teslicka CZ video of a Tesla Model X, a Dacia Duster 4WD, and a Hummer H1 try to navigate a tough off-road course below.