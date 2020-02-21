Edmunds talks Tesla Cybertruck and its industry appeal amid growing competition

In a recent talk about the emerging electric truck market, Edmunds believes that the Tesla Cybertruck is one of the more exciting players to compete with the likes of Rivian’s R1T and the GMC Hummer EV.

Edmunds’ Feature Content Manager Carlos Lago and Content Strategist Will Kaufman talked about the growing electric truck sector. “There are a lot of ETs (electric trucks) coming our way, seemingly out of nowhere. There used to be just a bunch of rumors and now we seem to have a crowded market place,” Lago said.

With Rivian’s R1T hitting the production lines at the end of 2020, GM unveiling its Hummer EV during Super Bowl Sunday, and Ford releasing a battery-electric version of its popular F-150 pickup, truck owners have a lot to look forward to if they’re looking for “guilt-free” travel and towing. But the Cybertruck is unlike any truck before it, and Edmunds recognizes that.

The Cybertruck’s futuristic and Blade Runner inspired look resonates nicely with both Lago and Kaufman, who state they would love seeing an unorthodox vehicle design on the road. More impressive, however, is the Cybertruck’s expected specifications for towing capacity, payload rating, and range.

According to Lago and Kaufman, one of the most compelling questions Tesla will need to answer is how to handle a decrease in range when owners are towing. Edmunds‘ towing test with the Tesla Model X proved to provide plenty of hoops to jump through, like frequent charging stops because of decreased range. This is one of the biggest tests Tesla faces according to Lago and Kaufman.

Tesla has stated the Cybertruck will be capable of hauling 3,500-lbs of payload. This is an impressive number considering the Ford F-150’s heavy-duty payload package offers a best-in-class 3,270-lbs. Lago was curious to see how Tesla plans to combat the notoriously rough ride of a truck with a heavy payload rating. The drawbacks of a heavy payload bring on increased suspension stiffness and decreased ride comfortability, something Tesla plans to address with its four-corner air suspension system to fight this issue that has plagued numerous pickups in the past.

The Cybertruck was without a doubt one of the most talked-about stories in the auto industry in 2019 when it made its grand debut. While Tesla still has to figure out some details with the Cybertruck, like working on headlights and taillights that are Department of Transportation compliant, there is time. The Cybertruck is expected to begin production in late 2021 with its Dual and Tri-Motor variants.

Watch Edmunds team discuss the Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1T, and the GMC Hummer EV in the segment below.