The Tesla Model Y is absolutely dominating China’s premium SUV sector

The Tesla Model Y is absolutely dominating China’s high-end SUV market, with the all-electric crossover selling 23,117 units in November. This allowed the Model Y to outsell some of the most popular luxury SUVs that have long been selling well in China, such as the Audi Q5 and the BMW X3.

The Model Y’s gap from its rivals in China’s high-end SUV market is substantial, as the second place, the Lixiang ONE, only sold 13,485 units last month, or just about 58% of the Tesla crossover’s sales. The Mercedes-Benz GLC is in a distant third place with 12,269 units sold in November. Other German SUVs were further down, such as the Audi Q5, which sold 11,411 units last month, and the BMW X3, which sold 10,436.

China high-end SUV Nov retail sales – Top 10 models

🥇Tesla Model Y

🥈#Lixiang ONE

🥉Mercedes GLC

#8 #NIO ES6

Jan-Nov

🥇BMW X3

🥈Tesla Model Y

🥉Audi Q5

(CPCA)

With its feat in November, the Tesla Model Y has effectively topped the country’s premium high-end SUV rankings two months in a row. The Model Y also saw a 74% month-over-month increase in local vehicle sales, though this is most likely due to the fact that Tesla exported a large amount of the vehicles produced in Giga Shanghai to foreign territories in October.

The Model Y’s strength is especially evident if one were to look at how the vehicle is performing in the country’s general SUV market, which features players that are notably more affordable than the Tesla crossover. In November, the Tesla Model Y was China’s third-best-selling SUV overall with its domestic sales of 23,117, allowing the vehicle to beat the Toyota Rav4, which sold 19,539 units.

China SUV Nov retail sales – Top 15 models

🥇Great Wall #Haval H6

🥈#BYD Song

🥉Tesla Model Y

Jan-Nov

🥇Great Wall #Haval H6

🥈Chang'an CS75

🥉Honda CR-V

(CPCA)

While the Model Y’s dominance in China’s luxury SUV segment and its performance in the country’s general SUV market may be surprising for some, the vehicle’s potential has been highlighted by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. During the Q1 2021 earnings call, Musk stated that considering the Model 3’s success, there is a chance that the Model Y could become the best-selling car or truck of any kind in the world, EV or otherwise.

“The BMW 3 Series was for the longest time the best-selling premium sedan, and it has been exceeded by the Tesla Model 3. And this is only three and a half years into production and was just two factories. For Model 3 to be outselling its combustion engine competitors, I think, is quite remarkable… When it comes to Model Y, we think Model Y will be the best-selling car or vehicle of any kind in the world and probably next year. So I’m not 100% certain next year, but I think it’s quite likely. I’d say more likely than not that in 2022, Model Y (would be) the best-selling car or truck of any kind in the world,” Musk said.

