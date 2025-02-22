Tesla has posted owner’s manuals for the new Model Y

By

Tesla has officially launched the owner’s manual for its refreshed Model Y, as spotted on the company’s website this week.

The company opened orders for the redesigned Model Y in markets around the world over the past few weeks, with initial customer deliveries expected to begin in the U.S. and elsewhere in March. As such, Tesla has shared the owner’s manual for the newly redesigned SUV on its website, detailing some of its new features and design changes.

Some of the changes made on the new Model Y include its longer range, its use of cabin-quieting acoustic glass and “invisible speakers,” a physical stalk, and a bold continuous front lightbar and reflective rear lightbar, instead of traditional headlights and taillights. It also includes improvements to the braking and suspension systems, and several other changes throughout the vehicle.

You can see the full owner’s manual for the new Model Y here on the company’s website. Tesla also shows a link to the owner’s manual for its legacy Model Y units, though the page appears to be down at the time of writing. You can also check out our coverage of the legacy Model Y’s owner’s manual following its debut.

Tesla is currently starting to ramp production of the so-called Model Y “Juniper” at its Gigafactories in Texas, China and Germany, as it plans to begin deliveries in the coming weeks.

According to a recent video from Jay Leno with Vice President of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy and Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen, the vehicle is also expected to gain a Performance variant at some point, along with getting the highly-requested seven-seat configuration.

Tesla has also been clearing out legacy Model Y units, featuring new discounts on inventory versions of the SUV in global markets. In the U.S., you can still find a handful of reduced-price new and used legacy Model Y options on the company’s inventory website.

