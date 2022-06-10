Tesla Model Y orders start in Australia and Japan

By

Tesla has started taking Model Y orders in Australia and Japan, expanding the all-electric SUVs global market even more.

According to Tesla’s order page in Australia, the Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) starts at AU$68,900 ($48,895.24) before options. On the other hand, the Model Y Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Performance variant costs AU$93,900 ($66,636.62) before options. The Model Y’s estimated delivery date in Australia is between August and November 2022.





Meanwhile, in Japan, the Model Y RWD starts at ¥6,190,000 ($46,156.97), and the Model Y Dual Motor AWD Performance costs ¥8,090,000 ($60,324.70). Tesla’s estimated delivery date for Model Y owners in Japan is August.

For comparison, Tesla is selling the Model Y Dual Motor AWD Long Range and Performance variants in the United States. The Model Y Long Range starts at $62,990, while the Performance variant costs $67,990 before options and potential savings. The estimated delivery dates for Model Y orders in the United States is between December 2022 to March 2023, extending well into next year.

待望のミッドサイズSUV

テスラ モデルY

オーダー開始



Order Nowhttps://t.co/D4hjkxfYnMpic.twitter.com/PwQ5bBTSkk — Tesla Japan (@teslamotorsjp) June 10, 2022

The start of Australia and Japan’s Model Y orders suggests that Giga Shanghai’s production is returning to normal as it will handle deliveries for those two countries. Tesla China has come back with a vengeance of limited output following the COVID-19 breakout in Shanghai, which caused a series of lockdowns in the city.

Tesla Giga Shanghai produced 33,544 vehicles in May, a 212% increase compared to April’s numbers. Tesla China is aiming to produce 71,000 this June as it exits Shanghai’s closed-loop system.

While Giga Shanghai roars back to life, Gigafactory Texas kicked off its Model Y deliveries. Tesla’s new HQ will be introducing Model Y cars with 4680 battery cells and structural battery packs.

