Volkswagen launches ID.4 Pro 4Motion, adding another AWD variant to the line

On Thursday, June 9, Volkswagen launched the ID.4 Pro 4MOTION. The new ID.4 Pro AWD variant’s starting price of €49,020 ($52,087.18) in Germany.

The new variant introduced an additional All-Wheel Drive (AWD) version to VW’s all-electric ID.4 product line. Previously, the German automaker only offered the sporty ID.4 GTX 4MOTION AWD flagship model.

“With the ID.4 Pro 4MOTION, we are meeting customer wishes and the demand for an additional model with [an] All-Wheel Drive system. It is positioned exactly between the efficient and comfortable ID.4 models with rear-wheel drive and the sporty ID.4 GTX 4MOTION flagship model,” said Silke Bagschik, Head of Sales and Marketing for the ID. family.

The ID.4 Pro 4MOTION is based on Volkswagen’s ID.4 Pro Performance. The new AWD variant has a system power of 195kW (265 PS) and has a range of up to 517 kilometers (321 miles) based on the WLTP system.

It is equipped with a 77kWh battery (net) and has a maximum charging capacity of 135 kW. At charging stations, the Pro 4MOTION’s battery can be charged from 5% to 80% in 36 minutes, providing 337 kilometers (209 miles) of range.

The Pro 4MOTION can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h (62 miles per hour in 6.9 seconds. The top speed of the VW’s new AWD ID.4 variant is limited to 180 km/h (111.8 miles per hour), like the ID.4 GTX 4MOTION.

The German automaker claims that the second electric motor at the front axle of the ID.4 Pro 4MOTION provides more traction on wet roads and when driving during snow or on loose ground. VW also stated that the Pro 4MOTION has reliable towing capabilities, with the ability to tow smaller transport or boat trailers. The maximum trailer weight of the new ID.4 AWD variant increased by 200 kilograms (441 lbs.) to 1,400 kilograms (3,086 lbs.).

